HONG KONG
Government halts jab order
The government yesterday confirmed that it has asked AstraZeneca to suspend delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of severe side effects and concerns over its efficacy against new variants of the virus. Europe’s medicines regulator this week said the vaccine could cause rare blood clots in some recipients, prompting a cascade of countries to pull the plug on giving it to people under a certain age. Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan (陳肇始) said the territory has asked AstraZeneca not to deliver as planned later this year, saying it was not necessary and that Hong Kong wanted “to avoid any waste.”
CHINA
Mine explosion kills 9
Nine workers have been killed during an operation to destroy expired mining explosives, officials said yesterday. The blast in Hebei Province that borders Beijing left another three workers injured on Wednesday, the Chicheng County government said in a notice online. The workers had been part of a crew tasked with destroying the explosives, which can become unstable over time and unsafe to use. They had been stored by a Beijing-based coal mining company, according to media reports. The accident occurred amid a push to improve safety in the industry, one of the world’s deadliest due in part to the mishandling of materials.
SOUTH AFRICA
Gangster baboon killed
A notorious baboon that went on a vicious crime spree was on Thursday euthanized after forming a gang, Cape Town officials said. The alpha-male monkey found himself high on the unwanted list last year after he moved into the scenic suburb of Smitswinkel Bay following a stint along a tourist-magnet road. He reportedly terrorized residents with more than 40 raids for food, sometimes entering homes while people were inside. In the past few weeks, a splinter group of females and juveniles had started following the baboon, placing themselves in danger, and the boss had to be “humanely” euthanized, the city said. The conservation group CapeNature “supported the removal of this baboon [and] issued the permit,” it said in a statement.
BRAZIL
Bolsonaro faces probe
The Senate is to open an inquiry into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to resist lockdown measures even with deaths at new records. A judge from the Supreme Federal Court on Thursday ordered the Senate to create a commission for the inquiry, after requests from 32 of 81 senators. Bolsonaro has defied expert advice even as cases and deaths soar, criticizing face masks and vaccines, while opposition to lockdown measures.
A new state-produced musical set in Xinjiang inspired by Hollywood blockbuster La La Land has hit China’s cinemas, portraying a rural idyll of ethnic cohesion devoid of repression, mass surveillance and even the Islam of its majority Uighur population. China is on an elaborate public relations offensive to rebrand the region where the US says “genocide” has been inflicted on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. As allegations of slavery and forced labor inside Xinjiang’s cotton industry draw renewed global attention, inside China, Beijing is curating a very different narrative for the troubled region. Rap songs, photographic exhibitions and a musical — The
‘VOSTOK 1’: The first flight attempt is planned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has survived its first night alone on the frigid surface of Mars, the US space agency said, hailing it as “a major milestone” for the tiny craft as it prepares for its first flight. The ultra-light aircraft was dropped on the surface on Saturday after detaching from the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Feb. 18. Detached from the Perseverance, Ingenuity had to rely on its own solar-powered battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night, where temperatures can plunge as low as
SUBMERGED 6,500M: The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, in the Battle of Leyte Gulf as the US fought to recover the Philippines from Japanese occupation A US Navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500m below sea level off the coast of the Philippines has been reached in the world’s deepest shipwreck dive, a US exploration team said. A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the wreckage of the USS Johnston off the coast of Samar Island during two eight-hour dives completed late last month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said. The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf as US forces fought to recover the Philippines, then a US colony, from Japanese occupation. Its location in
The Catholic church of the parish of Hard is one of many in Austria that decided to fly the rainbow flag in solidarity with the LGBTQ community after the Vatican ruled last month that the church could not bless same-sex partnerships. The powerful Vatican office responsible for defending church doctrine, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), handed down a ruling that same-sex unions could not be blessed despite their “positive elements.” The office wrote that while God “never ceases to bless each of his pilgrim children in this world... he does not and cannot bless sin.” Hard’s parish priest, Erich