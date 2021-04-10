World News Quick Take

HONG KONG

Government halts jab order

The government yesterday confirmed that it has asked AstraZeneca to suspend delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of severe side effects and concerns over its efficacy against new variants of the virus. Europe’s medicines regulator this week said the vaccine could cause rare blood clots in some recipients, prompting a cascade of countries to pull the plug on giving it to people under a certain age. Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan (陳肇始) said the territory has asked AstraZeneca not to deliver as planned later this year, saying it was not necessary and that Hong Kong wanted “to avoid any waste.”

CHINA

Mine explosion kills 9

Nine workers have been killed during an operation to destroy expired mining explosives, officials said yesterday. The blast in Hebei Province that borders Beijing left another three workers injured on Wednesday, the Chicheng County government said in a notice online. The workers had been part of a crew tasked with destroying the explosives, which can become unstable over time and unsafe to use. They had been stored by a Beijing-based coal mining company, according to media reports. The accident occurred amid a push to improve safety in the industry, one of the world’s deadliest due in part to the mishandling of materials.

SOUTH AFRICA

Gangster baboon killed

A notorious baboon that went on a vicious crime spree was on Thursday euthanized after forming a gang, Cape Town officials said. The alpha-male monkey found himself high on the unwanted list last year after he moved into the scenic suburb of Smitswinkel Bay following a stint along a tourist-magnet road. He reportedly terrorized residents with more than 40 raids for food, sometimes entering homes while people were inside. In the past few weeks, a splinter group of females and juveniles had started following the baboon, placing themselves in danger, and the boss had to be “humanely” euthanized, the city said. The conservation group CapeNature “supported the removal of this baboon [and] issued the permit,” it said in a statement.

BRAZIL

Bolsonaro faces probe

The Senate is to open an inquiry into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to resist lockdown measures even with deaths at new records. A judge from the Supreme Federal Court on Thursday ordered the Senate to create a commission for the inquiry, after requests from 32 of 81 senators. Bolsonaro has defied expert advice even as cases and deaths soar, criticizing face masks and vaccines, while opposition to lockdown measures.