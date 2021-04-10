Disease, the rich-poor gap, climate change and conflicts within and among nations will pose greater challenges in coming decades, with the COVID-19 pandemic already worsening some of those problems, a US intelligence report said on Thursday.
The rivalry between China and a US-led coalition of Western nations will likely intensify, fueled by military power shifts, demographics, technology and “hardening divisions over governance models,” said Global Trends 2040: A More Contested World, produced by the US National Intelligence Council.
Regional powers and non-state actors might exert greater influence, with the likely result “a more conflict-prone and volatile geopolitical environment” and weakened international cooperation, it said.
The report by top US intelligence analysts, which is produced every four years, assessed the political, economic, societal and other trends that will likely shape the national security environment in the next 20 years.
“Our intent is to help policymakers and citizens ... prepare for an array of possible futures,” the authors wrote, adding that they make no specific predictions and included input from diverse groups, from US students to African civil society activists.
Challenges like climate change, disease, financial crises and technological disruption “are likely to manifest more frequently and intensely in almost every region and country,” producing “widespread strains on states and societies as well as shocks that could be catastrophic,” the report said.
The pandemic, which has killed more than 3 million people, marked the greatest “global disruption” since World War II, with the consequences likely to last for years, it said.
COVID-19 exposed — and sometimes widened — disparities in healthcare, raised national debts, accelerated nationalism and political polarization, deepened inequality, fueled distrust in government and highlighted failed international cooperation, it said.
In the process, the pandemic is slowing — and possibly reversing — progress in fighting poverty, disease and gender inequality.
Many problems caused by the pandemic are forecast by the report to grow by 2040.
A new state-produced musical set in Xinjiang inspired by Hollywood blockbuster La La Land has hit China’s cinemas, portraying a rural idyll of ethnic cohesion devoid of repression, mass surveillance and even the Islam of its majority Uighur population. China is on an elaborate public relations offensive to rebrand the region where the US says “genocide” has been inflicted on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. As allegations of slavery and forced labor inside Xinjiang’s cotton industry draw renewed global attention, inside China, Beijing is curating a very different narrative for the troubled region. Rap songs, photographic exhibitions and a musical — The
‘VOSTOK 1’: The first flight attempt is planned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has survived its first night alone on the frigid surface of Mars, the US space agency said, hailing it as “a major milestone” for the tiny craft as it prepares for its first flight. The ultra-light aircraft was dropped on the surface on Saturday after detaching from the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Feb. 18. Detached from the Perseverance, Ingenuity had to rely on its own solar-powered battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night, where temperatures can plunge as low as
SUBMERGED 6,500M: The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, in the Battle of Leyte Gulf as the US fought to recover the Philippines from Japanese occupation A US Navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500m below sea level off the coast of the Philippines has been reached in the world’s deepest shipwreck dive, a US exploration team said. A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the wreckage of the USS Johnston off the coast of Samar Island during two eight-hour dives completed late last month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said. The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf as US forces fought to recover the Philippines, then a US colony, from Japanese occupation. Its location in
The Catholic church of the parish of Hard is one of many in Austria that decided to fly the rainbow flag in solidarity with the LGBTQ community after the Vatican ruled last month that the church could not bless same-sex partnerships. The powerful Vatican office responsible for defending church doctrine, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), handed down a ruling that same-sex unions could not be blessed despite their “positive elements.” The office wrote that while God “never ceases to bless each of his pilgrim children in this world... he does not and cannot bless sin.” Hard’s parish priest, Erich