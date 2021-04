Manila probes Chinese ships chasing TV crew

AFP, MANILA





The Philippines is investigating a report that Chinese military boats pursued a civilian vessel carrying Filipino journalists in the disputed South China Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said yesterday.

A television crew from Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN was traveling to the Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙) in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) on Thursday when their vessel was allegedly chased by a Chinese coast guard boat and two attack craft.

Tensions over the resource-rich sea have spiked in recent weeks after hundreds of Chinese vessels were detected at Whitsun Reef, which is also in the Spratly archipelago, which Taiwan also claims.

Chinese vessels are anchored at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP / National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via the Philippine Communications Operations Office

China, which claims almost the entirety of the sea, has refused repeated appeals by the Philippines to withdraw the vessels, which Manila says unlawfully entered its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“The AFP expresses concern over the report of an alleged harassment by Chinese PLA [People’s Liberation Army] Navy vessels and a Chinese coast guard vessel as reported by a team of journalist[s] on board a watercraft within our EEZ,” AFP spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo said.

“We are conducting investigation and verifications to establish what transpired,” he added.

ABS-CBN said that the vessel carrying its TV crew was asked by a Chinese coast guard boat to identify itself.

The Filipino boat turned around and the Chinese vessel gave chase, it said.

“CCG [China Coast Guard] 5101 slowed down and turned away after an hour to the relief of the Filipino crew, who by this time had been following a straight path back to mainland Palawan,” ABS-CBN reported, referring to the western Philippine island.

“However, two smaller, faster vessels emerged in the horizon, apparently giving chase to the Filipino boat,” it said. “Within minutes, the unique shape and design of the Houbei Type 22 missile fast attack craft became visible. The two missile-capable boats resumed the chase,” it added.