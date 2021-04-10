Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (王瑞傑), the city-state’s designated future leader, has taken himself out of the running in a surprise decision, saying in a letter released on Thursday that a younger person with a “longer runway” should be the next prime minister.
The announcement sets back the city-state’s succession plans after Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) retires.
Lee, 69, had planned to retire at 70, but has indicated he could stay on until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Singapore has been led by the People’s Action Party since independence in 1965 and succession plans are usually made years in advance.
‘TOO SHORT A RUNWAY’
In his letter, posted on the Web site of the prime minister’s office, Heng, who turns 60 this year, said the pandemic is likely to be prolonged and “I would be close to the mid-60s when the crisis is over.”
“I would have too short a runway should I become the next prime minister then,” he wrote. “We need a leader who will not only rebuild Singapore post-COVID-19, but also lead the next phase of our nation-building effort.”
Heng suffered a stroke in 2016, raising questions about his long-term health.
YOUNGER HEIR
“I know that the top job imposes exceptional demands on the office holder,” he wrote. “While I am in good health today, it is in the best interests of the nation for someone who is younger to tackle the huge challenges ahead.”
Lee said in a separate letter that he understands and respects the decision.
Heng is to remain deputy prime minister, but is to relinquish his post as minister of finance in the next Cabinet reshuffle, Lee said.
The reshuffle is expected in about two weeks.
