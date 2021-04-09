World News Quick Take

Agencies





SRI LANKA

Pageant mixes up winner

The Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant descended into chaos on Sunday when a former title holder declared that the winner was ineligible and forcibly removed her crown. A video of the event in Colombo showed 2019 winner Caroline Jurie pulling out hairpins from Pushpika De Silva’s hair, removing the crown and placing it on the runner-up’s head, after informing the audience that the competition did not allow divorcees to enter. However, the prize was returned to De Silva at a news conference on Tuesday, after organizers confirmed that she was not divorced. They have also apologized to her.

SOUTH KOREA

Moon’s party defeated

President Moon Jae-in’s ruling Democratic party experienced a devastating defeat in a special election for key mayoral posts, vote counts showed yesterday. In Seoul, conservative People Power contender Oh Se-hoon secured 57.5 percent of the votes, the National Election Commission said, for a landslide victory. In Busan, People Power candidate Park Hyung-joon received 62.7 percent of the votes, soundly beating the Democratic contender. Voter turnout was 58.2 percent in Seoul and 52.7 percent in Busan, for the first time exceeding 50 percent in a snap election for local offices, the commission said.

INDONESIA

Aid flows into flood-hit areas

Two navy ships packed with aid yesterday arrived in a cyclone-ravaged section of the archipelago. The vessels docked at Lembata and Adonara islands, with hospital ships also en route to islands in the east. The vessels are packed with food, including rice and noodles, as well as blankets and other materials for some of the region’s more than 20,000 evacuees. “Another ship will arrive later today carrying military personnel who will be deployed to help people in the aftermath of the disaster,” said Kompiang Aribawa, head of a regional naval base.

PHILIPPINES

US pushes back at China

The US on Wednesday warned China against what Manila sees as increasingly aggressive moves, reminding Beijing of Washington’s obligations to its partners. “An armed attack against the Philippines’ armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will trigger our obligations under the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “We share the concerns of our Philippine allies regarding the continued reported massing of PRC [People’s Republic of China] maritime militia near the Whitsun Reef,” Price added.

UNITED STATES

NYC renters scoop up units

Even Manhattan’s longest-lingering apartment units are finding takers amid landlord discounts that sent new leases surging. Apartment contracts in Manhattan jumped 89 percent last month from a year earlier to 4,986, a report released yesterday by appraiser Miller Samuel and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate showed. At the end of last month, there were 19,633 empty units seeking tenants, Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman said, adding that there were nearly 24,000 at the end of February. Median rent, after factoring in concessions, was US$2,975, but that was still 14 percent less than the median rent in March last year. “With inventory still being so elevated, I don’t see rents posting noticeable gains in the near future,” Miller said. “There’s still too much out there.”