SRI LANKA
Pageant mixes up winner
The Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant descended into chaos on Sunday when a former title holder declared that the winner was ineligible and forcibly removed her crown. A video of the event in Colombo showed 2019 winner Caroline Jurie pulling out hairpins from Pushpika De Silva’s hair, removing the crown and placing it on the runner-up’s head, after informing the audience that the competition did not allow divorcees to enter. However, the prize was returned to De Silva at a news conference on Tuesday, after organizers confirmed that she was not divorced. They have also apologized to her.
SOUTH KOREA
Moon’s party defeated
President Moon Jae-in’s ruling Democratic party experienced a devastating defeat in a special election for key mayoral posts, vote counts showed yesterday. In Seoul, conservative People Power contender Oh Se-hoon secured 57.5 percent of the votes, the National Election Commission said, for a landslide victory. In Busan, People Power candidate Park Hyung-joon received 62.7 percent of the votes, soundly beating the Democratic contender. Voter turnout was 58.2 percent in Seoul and 52.7 percent in Busan, for the first time exceeding 50 percent in a snap election for local offices, the commission said.
INDONESIA
Aid flows into flood-hit areas
Two navy ships packed with aid yesterday arrived in a cyclone-ravaged section of the archipelago. The vessels docked at Lembata and Adonara islands, with hospital ships also en route to islands in the east. The vessels are packed with food, including rice and noodles, as well as blankets and other materials for some of the region’s more than 20,000 evacuees. “Another ship will arrive later today carrying military personnel who will be deployed to help people in the aftermath of the disaster,” said Kompiang Aribawa, head of a regional naval base.
PHILIPPINES
US pushes back at China
The US on Wednesday warned China against what Manila sees as increasingly aggressive moves, reminding Beijing of Washington’s obligations to its partners. “An armed attack against the Philippines’ armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will trigger our obligations under the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “We share the concerns of our Philippine allies regarding the continued reported massing of PRC [People’s Republic of China] maritime militia near the Whitsun Reef,” Price added.
UNITED STATES
NYC renters scoop up units
Even Manhattan’s longest-lingering apartment units are finding takers amid landlord discounts that sent new leases surging. Apartment contracts in Manhattan jumped 89 percent last month from a year earlier to 4,986, a report released yesterday by appraiser Miller Samuel and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate showed. At the end of last month, there were 19,633 empty units seeking tenants, Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman said, adding that there were nearly 24,000 at the end of February. Median rent, after factoring in concessions, was US$2,975, but that was still 14 percent less than the median rent in March last year. “With inventory still being so elevated, I don’t see rents posting noticeable gains in the near future,” Miller said. “There’s still too much out there.”
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A new state-produced musical set in Xinjiang inspired by Hollywood blockbuster La La Land has hit China’s cinemas, portraying a rural idyll of ethnic cohesion devoid of repression, mass surveillance and even the Islam of its majority Uighur population. China is on an elaborate public relations offensive to rebrand the region where the US says “genocide” has been inflicted on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. As allegations of slavery and forced labor inside Xinjiang’s cotton industry draw renewed global attention, inside China, Beijing is curating a very different narrative for the troubled region. Rap songs, photographic exhibitions and a musical — The
SUBMERGED 6,500M: The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, in the Battle of Leyte Gulf as the US fought to recover the Philippines from Japanese occupation A US Navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500m below sea level off the coast of the Philippines has been reached in the world’s deepest shipwreck dive, a US exploration team said. A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the wreckage of the USS Johnston off the coast of Samar Island during two eight-hour dives completed late last month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said. The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf as US forces fought to recover the Philippines, then a US colony, from Japanese occupation. Its location in