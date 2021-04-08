World News Quick Take

ITALY

Vaccine-clot link probed

There is a causal link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots, but it is unclear what the connection is and the benefits of taking the shot still outweigh the risks of getting the virus, Marco Cavaleri, head of health threats and vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), told Rome’s Il Messaggero newspaper on Tuesday. The regulator is preparing to make a more definitive statement on the topic this week, Cavaleri said. Asked about the comments, the EMA press office said that its evaluation “has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing.” It said that it planned a news conference as soon as the review is finalized, possibly today.

NETHERLANDS

Man arrested over art thefts

Police on Tuesday arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of stealing two paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from small museums, saying that it brought them closer to recovering the masterworks. The man was held at his home in the central town of Baarn over last year’s thefts of Van Gogh’s 1884 work Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring, and 17th-century painter Hals’ Two Laughing Boys. Police said that they have not yet found either of the paintings — the Van Gogh is valued at up to 6 million euros (US$7.1 million), but the arrest was an “important step” in the investigation.

NORTH MACEDONIA

Ministry officials arrested

Nine officials in the Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday were arrested on suspicion of illegally issuing passports to overseas criminals. Minister of the Interior Oliver Spasovski told reporters that the suspects worked in the ministry’s passport office and were arrested following a two-year surveillance operation. The government received support from US authorities and Interpol, Spasovski said. The 215 people who received the passports and were given false identities included drug trafficking suspects and other criminals wanted on international arrest warrants, he said. A 10th official is wanted for questioning.

UNITED STATES

Kardashian joins rich list

Cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Tuesday was included for the first time on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s billionaires. Forbes said it estimated that Kardashian, 40, “is now worth [US]$1 billion, up from [US]$780 million in October [last year], thanks to two lucrative businesses — KKW and Skims — as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.” The Forbes estimate means that Kardashian joins her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West in the billionaire’s club. Forbes on Tuesday estimated West’s net worth at US$1.8 billion, mostly from deals on his Yeezy fashion line.

UKRAINE

NATO inclusion urged

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday urged NATO to accelerate his country’s membership of the alliance. Zelensky wrote on Twitter that it was time for NATO to move forward with Ukraine’s longstanding desire for membership. Kiev was committed to defense reforms requested by the alliance in exchange for membership, he wrote in Ukrainian. However, “reforms alone will not stop Russia,” wrote Zelensky, whose government has said it hopes to be invited this year to join a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP). “NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbas. Ukraine’s MAP will be a real signal for Russia,” he wrote.

JAPAN

Virus cases strain Osaka

Osaka is to declare a medical emergency as new COVID-19 infections climb to all-time highs, Kyodo news agency reported yesterday. New infections are likely to exceed 800 per day and local authorities are preparing to declare an emergency as the medical system comes under increasing strain, Kyodo reported, citing officials. Health authorities are worried that COVID-19 variants are causing a fourth wave of infections with just 107 days until the Tokyo Olympics are due to begin and while a vaccination drive is still in its early stages. About 70 percent of hospital beds for severe cases are occupied, official data showed.

SAUDI ARABIA

Aid worker jailed 20 years

An aid worker has been sentenced to 20 years in jail, in a ruling that his family condemned as “brutal and unjust.” Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, an employee of the humanitarian group Red Crescent, was picked up from his Riyadh office by the country’s secret police in March 2018, his family said. His arrest was apparently linked to an anonymous Twitter account that he used to criticize the government over human rights and social justice issues, they said. An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced al-Sadhan to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban, his sister said.

LEBANON

Foes talk politics on app

Users say that the audio app Clubhouse is achieving a “little miracle”: political discussions across party lines that do not end up in blows. Citizens at home and abroad have welcomed the break from the acrimony dominating TV and social media. “Clubhouse helped people on opposing ends of the political spectrum understand each other’s perspectives,” said Paula Naoufal, a 25-year-old journalist who uses the app. “It gave people a space to listen, unlike Twitter and Instagram, which aren’t as interactive,” she added. The app was launched a year ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted its popularity.

NIGERIA

‘Crush’ separatists: police

Police Inspector General Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday demanded that officers “crush” an outlawed separatist group blamed for a prison attack that freed more than 1,800 inmates. Assailants using explosives and rockets blasted their way into Owerri Prison in Imo state at dawn on Monday, engaging guards in a gun battle and breaking out prisoners, penitentiary officials said. Owerri was calm on Tuesday, but the mood was apprehensive, as residents said they worried about violence from escapees or being caught in an assault by security forces. “Police personnel must use their weapons against the IPOB [Indigenous People of Biafra] members and crush them to the last man,” Adamu said, visiting the site of the attack.

ECUADOR

Candidates dismay activists

Environmental advocates on Sunday are to feel stuck between a rock and hard place when forced to choose a new president. Leftist Andres Arauz faces the right-wing Guillermo Lasso in a run-off election, with both vowing to continue oil and mineral extraction. “Ecuador remains immersed in an ‘extractivist’ policy. That is to say that both candidates believe Ecuador’s future is in oil,” said Carlos Larrea, director of the socio-environmental unit at Simon Bolivar University. “Extractivist” policy refers to plans for extracting natural resources for export.