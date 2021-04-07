WEST BANK
Motorist shot, killed
A motorist was killed and his wife wounded by Israeli fire early yesterday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the Israeli army described as an “attempted car-ramming attack.” The man died “after sustaining head wounds from live fire in Bir Nabala ... and his wife suffered bullet wounds to her back,” the ministry said. The Israeli army said its troops had “thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack against a group of soldiers operating at a checkpoint south of Ramallah.” “Soldiers at the checkpoint spotted a vehicle stopping at the checkpoint and suddenly accelerating towards another group of soldiers operating in the area, in a way that endangered the lives of the soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire in order to thwart the threat,” the Israeli army said.
UNITED STATES
Trump facing legal fees
The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine, Wisconsin, are asking a federal judge to make former president Donald Trump pay more than US$42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging the state’s presidential election results. The request for legal fees comes just days after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than US$145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Monday. Trump lost to President Joe Biden by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. Trump had sought to have the state legislature decide how to award the state’s 10 electoral votes instead of voters, arguing that long-standing voting practices in Wisconsin were improper. A district court ruled against Trump in December last year. The Supreme Court refused to hear the case last month.
UNITED STATES
Asian attacked with rocks
A man in southern California has been charged with throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her six-year-old son as they drove down the street on Wednesday last week, authorities said on Monday. Roger Janke, 28, of Fullerton told police that Koreans in the area were trying to control him, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Janke is accused of throwing two rocks at the woman’s vehicle, damaging her bumper and cracking her windshield, officials said. Janke faces felony charges of violation of civil rights and vandalism, as well as a felony hate crime enhancement and a misdemeanor count. He could face up to six years in prison.
UNITED STATES
Cop cleared by grand jury
A grand jury has cleared a Mississippi police officer who fatally shot a man outside a home in Georgia last year. The jury did not find evidence of criminal conduct by the Gulfport police officer, who shot 53-year-old Leonard Parker Jr of Covington on Feb. 1 last year, WLOX-TV reported. The officer was walking toward a house from which police had received multiple 911 calls when Parker started driving toward him. That prompted the officer to fire his weapon, killing Parker, police said.
UNITED STATES
Abortion lawsuit filed
Tennessee on Monday asked the Supreme Court to reinstate a law that required a 48-hour waiting period for abortions. The law required abortion providers to inform patients of the risks and wait at least 48 hours before proceeding, “to ensure that a consent for an abortion is truly informed consent.” A district court judge in October last year struck down the law, ruling that the waiting period for abortions placed an unconstitutional burden on women.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were on Tuesday named to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year, billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive. Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is paying an unspecified, but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon
Google’s Maps app is to start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday. Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said that the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services. Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions. “What we