WEST BANK

Motorist shot, killed

A motorist was killed and his wife wounded by Israeli fire early yesterday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the Israeli army described as an “attempted car-ramming attack.” The man died “after sustaining head wounds from live fire in Bir Nabala ... and his wife suffered bullet wounds to her back,” the ministry said. The Israeli army said its troops had “thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack against a group of soldiers operating at a checkpoint south of Ramallah.” “Soldiers at the checkpoint spotted a vehicle stopping at the checkpoint and suddenly accelerating towards another group of soldiers operating in the area, in a way that endangered the lives of the soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire in order to thwart the threat,” the Israeli army said.

UNITED STATES

Trump facing legal fees

The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine, Wisconsin, are asking a federal judge to make former president Donald Trump pay more than US$42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging the state’s presidential election results. The request for legal fees comes just days after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than US$145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Monday. Trump lost to President Joe Biden by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. Trump had sought to have the state legislature decide how to award the state’s 10 electoral votes instead of voters, arguing that long-standing voting practices in Wisconsin were improper. A district court ruled against Trump in December last year. The Supreme Court refused to hear the case last month.

UNITED STATES

Asian attacked with rocks

A man in southern California has been charged with throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her six-year-old son as they drove down the street on Wednesday last week, authorities said on Monday. Roger Janke, 28, of Fullerton told police that Koreans in the area were trying to control him, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Janke is accused of throwing two rocks at the woman’s vehicle, damaging her bumper and cracking her windshield, officials said. Janke faces felony charges of violation of civil rights and vandalism, as well as a felony hate crime enhancement and a misdemeanor count. He could face up to six years in prison.

UNITED STATES

Cop cleared by grand jury

A grand jury has cleared a Mississippi police officer who fatally shot a man outside a home in Georgia last year. The jury did not find evidence of criminal conduct by the Gulfport police officer, who shot 53-year-old Leonard Parker Jr of Covington on Feb. 1 last year, WLOX-TV reported. The officer was walking toward a house from which police had received multiple 911 calls when Parker started driving toward him. That prompted the officer to fire his weapon, killing Parker, police said.

UNITED STATES

Abortion lawsuit filed

Tennessee on Monday asked the Supreme Court to reinstate a law that required a 48-hour waiting period for abortions. The law required abortion providers to inform patients of the risks and wait at least 48 hours before proceeding, “to ensure that a consent for an abortion is truly informed consent.” A district court judge in October last year struck down the law, ruling that the waiting period for abortions placed an unconstitutional burden on women.