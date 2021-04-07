Honduran groups urge president to quit over drug trade

AFP, TEGUCIGALPA





Dozens of non-governmental organizations and other groups on Monday demanded the “immediate” resignation of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and main government officials for having turned the nation into a “narco-state.”

Hernandez’s brother at the end of last month was sentenced to life in prison by a New York judge for large-scale drug trafficking. During the trial, US prosecutors said the president had been a “co-conspirator” in Tony Hernandez’s crimes.

The organization leaders said they were “filled with indignation” in a statement released to “unconditionally demand ... the immediate departure of Juan Orlando Hernandez from the government [and] the replacement of the high military command” that supports him.

They also called for the resignation of the “attorney general, the president of Congress, the head of the Supreme Court of Justice and the attorney general of the republic,” and for a transitional government to be convened to carry out elections on Nov. 28.

“We are witnesses to the destruction of the rule of law and the construction of a party dictatorship that has turned into a narco-state,” the statement said.

The statement’s 36 signatories included the United Confederation of Workers of Honduras and Convergence against Continuism, an alliance of non-governmental and political organizations.

Tony Hernandez, 42, was found guilty in October 2019 on four counts — including conspiring to import cocaine into the US, possessing machine guns and making false statements.

During his trial last month, the US government successfully argued that the former Honduran lawmaker was a large-scale drug trafficker who smuggled more than 168 tonnes of cocaine.

Judge P. Kevin Castel also said that Tony Hernandez had acted as an intermediary in providing bribes to Honduran politicians, including his brother and the ruling National Party.

A New York jury earlier last month found Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, an alleged associate of the Honduran president, guilty of drug trafficking.

During his trial, US prosecutors said that the Honduran president had helped Fuentes smuggle tonnes of cocaine into the US.

Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has styled himself as a champion in the fight against drugs, has repeatedly denied all allegations of drug trafficking.