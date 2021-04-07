Pinning Floyd broke policy: police chief

AP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota





The Minneapolis police chief who called George Floyd’s death “murder” soon after it happened testified that police officer Derek Chauvin had clearly contravened department policy when he pinned Floyd’s neck beneath his knee for more than nine minutes.

Continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach was “in no way, shape or form” part of department policy or training, “and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said on Monday, the sixth day of Chauvin’s murder trial.

Arradondo, the city’s first black police chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd’s death in May last year, and in June called it “murder.”

While police have long been accused of closing ranks to protect fellow members of the force charged with wrongdoing — the “blue wall of silence” — some of the most experienced officers in the Minneapolis department have taken the stand to openly condemn Chauvin’s treatment of Floyd.

As jurors watched in rapt attention and scribbled notes, Arradondo testified not only that Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the police force, should have let Floyd up sooner, but that the pressure on Floyd’s neck did not appear to be light to moderate, as called for under the department’s neck-restraint policy; that Chauvin failed in his duty to render first aid before the ambulance arrived; and that he breached policy requiring officers to de-escalate tense situations with no or minimal force if they can.

“That action is not de-escalation, and when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life, and when we talk about our principles and the values that we have, that action goes contrary to what we are talking about,” Arradondo said.

The police chief’s testimony came after the emergency room doctor who pronounced Floyd dead said he theorized at the time that Floyd’s heart most likely stopped because of a lack of oxygen.

Bradford Langenfeld, who was a senior resident on duty that night at Hennepin County Medical Center and tried to resuscitate Floyd, took the stand as prosecutors sought to establish that it was Chauvin’s knee on the Floyd’s neck that killed him.

Langenfeld said Floyd’s heart had stopped by the time he arrived at the center.

He said that he was not told of any efforts at the scene by bystanders or police to resuscitate Floyd, but that paramedics told him they had tried for about 30 minutes and that he tried for another 30 minutes.

Under questioning by prosecutors, Langenfeld said that based on the information he had, it was “more likely than the other possibilities” that Floyd’s cardiac arrest was caused by asphyxia, or insufficient oxygen.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25 last year.

He is accused of pressing his knee into 46-year-old Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market where Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit US$20 bill for a pack of cigarettes.

Floyd’s treatment by police was captured on widely seen bystander video that sparked nationwide protests that descended into violence in some cases.

The defense has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do, and that Floyd’s use of illegal drugs and his underlying health conditions caused his death.