Biden’s US$2.3tn project gets a boost

NEW SENATE STRATEGY: ‘Budget reconciliation rules’ can now be used more often than expected, giving Democrats a new path around a Republican blockade

AP, WASHINGTON





With an appeal to think big, US President Joe Biden is promoting his US$2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans, summoning public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort they sum up as big taxes, big spending and big government.

Republicans in the US Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it is more advantageous to oppose the costly “American Jobs Plan,” saddling the Democrats with ownership of the sweeping proposal and the corporate tax increases Biden says are needed to pay for it.

Biden wants the investments in roads, schools, broadband and clean energy to be approved by the summer, and on Monday he received a boost from an unexpected source.

The Senate parliamentarian approved a strategy that would allow Democrats in the evenly split 50-50 chamber to rely on a 51-vote threshold to advance some bills, rather than the 60 votes typically needed. The so-called “budget reconciliation rules” can now be used more often than expected — giving Democrats a fresh new path around the Republican blockade.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s spokesman welcomed the parliamentarian’s opinion as “an important step forward.”

Justin Goodman said that no decisions have been made on the process ahead, but “this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”

The prospects for a massive infrastructure investment, once a bipartisan source of unity on Capitol Hill, have cracked and groaned under the weight of political polarization. Where Biden sees an urgency in going big, Republicans want a narrow plan that focuses on roads and bridges, and warn that any corporate tax increases would crush economic growth.

“They know we need it,” Biden said of the Republicans as he returned to Washington on Monday. “Everybody around the world is investing billions and billions of dollars in infrastructure, and we’re going to do it here.”

The standoff almost ensures a months-long slog as the US Congress hunkers down to begin drafting legislation and the White House keeps the door open to working across the aisle with Republicans, hoping that continued public attention would drum up support.

US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said that Biden’s plan is “something we’re not going to do.”

Speaking to reporters in Kentucky, McConnell said that Republicans could support a “much more modest” approach, and one that does not rely on corporate tax increases to pay for it.

A core dividing line is Biden’s effort to pay for infrastructure by undoing former US president Donald Trump’s tax break for corporations. The 2017 tax bill, which all the Republicans voted for, slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. It was supposed to usher in a new era of American investment and job creation, yet growth never came close to the promised levels and the economy fell into a recession because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden proposes raising the rate to 28 percent and instituting a global minimum rate to dissuade companies from relocating to tax havens.

US Senator Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a Democrat, on Monday unveiled a framework for an international taxation overhaul that could provide an opening to Biden’s approach.

“We desperately need reform,” said US Senator Mark Warner, another Democrat involved in the effort.

Shepherding Biden’s proposal through the US Congress remains a work in progress, particularly in the evenly-divided Senate, where Democrats have the majority because US Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tiebreaking vote.

However, a single senator breaking ranks could influence the size and shape of the package. US Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, on Monday indicated that he would prefer a corporate tax rate at 25 percent, lower than what Biden is proposing.

Seizing on Democratic divisions, Republicans have signaled zero interest in undoing the tax cuts they approved with Trump, and instead prefer a smaller infrastructure package paid for by user fees on drivers or other public-private partnerships that share the costs.

US Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican, on Sunday said that a smaller infrastructure package of about US$615 billion, or 30 percent of what Biden is proposing, could draw bipartisan support.