Ten officials have been indicted in Iran over last year’s military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people, a prosecutor said yesterday, an announcement coming just as Tehran begins indirect negotiations with the West over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers.
The timing of the announcement comes after Iran last month faced withering international criticism for releasing a final report into the shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. PS752 that blamed human error, but named no one responsible for the incident.
Tehran military prosecutor Gholamabbas Torki similarly avoided naming those responsible when he announced the indictments yesterday, while handing over his office to Nasser Seraj.
The semiofficial Iranian Student News Agency and the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency both reported his remarks.
“The indictment of the case of the Ukrainian plane was also issued and a serious and accurate investigation was carried out and indictments were issued for 10 people who were at fault,” Mizan quoted Torki as saying, without elaborating.
Following three days of denial in January last year in the face of mounting evidence, Iran finally acknowledged that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly downed the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles.
In preliminary reports on the disaster last year, Iranian authorities blamed an air defense operator who they said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for a US cruise missile.
The shootdown happened the same day Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on US troops in Iraq in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.
While Revolutionary Guard officials publicly apologized for the incident, the hesitancy of Iran to elaborate on what happened in the incident shows the power the force wields.
Following the release of Iran’s final investigative report, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba lambasted the findings as a “cynical attempt to hide the true causes of the downing of our passenger aircraft.”
He accused Iran of conducting a “biased” probe into the disaster that resulted in “deceptive” conclusions.
Many on the flight planned to connect in Kiev to fly onto Canada, which is home to a large Iranian population.
Canada’s foreign and transport ministers similarly criticized the report, saying that it “has no hard facts or evidence” and “makes no attempt to answer critical questions about what truly happened.”
The announcement came just hours before Iran and the five world powers remaining in its atomic accord meet in Vienna, where the US is due to start indirect talks with Tehran.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were on Tuesday named to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year, billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive. Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is paying an unspecified, but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon
Google’s Maps app is to start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday. Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said that the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services. Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions. “What we