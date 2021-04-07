Wanted lists featuring the names and photographs of dozens of prominent figures, from actors to musicians, have been published in Myanmar’s military-controlled media, as the junta escalates its threats against anyone voicing support for anti-coup protesters.
The military has killed 570 people, including at least 43 children, and detained 2,728 since it ousted Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government and seized power on Feb. 1.
A domestic advocacy group that tracks detentions has been unable to confirm the whereabouts of the vast majority of people taken by the military.
On Sunday and Monday, the state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar printed lists of people it said would be charged under section 505A of the penal code, which criminalizes comments that “cause fear” or spread “false news.”
Those accused under the law can face up to three years in prison.
State media accused those named of promoting the civil disobedience movement, a peaceful protest campaign through which huge numbers of people have refused to go to work.
The movement aims to bring down the junta by paralyzing the country, and has brought banks, customs and transport to a near standstill.
The military has sought to crack down on anyone organizing or publicly supporting the movement, and in February it charged several actors and directors.
There are at least 60 people on wanted lists, after new names were published over the past few days, along with their photographs, links to their social media accounts and home town or city.
In a video posted on social media, Myat Noe Aye, an actress, wrote that she was among those who had been targeted with an arrest warrant.
“I thought I might be really afraid when it comes to my turn, but actually I’m more proud of myself for doing the right thing for my country,” she said.
She expected more names would be announced, she added.
“No matter how they haunt us, we’ll keep fighting for justice and democracy. Please know our struggles and save our country. We must win,” she said before raising her hand in a three-finger salute, a gesture used by protesters to show defiance against the military.
A leaked letter shared by local media, apparently from the Burmese Information Ministry, but that reporters was unable to verify, warned broadcasters that they would face prosecution if they published any work produced by the named celebrities.
Despite the military’s bloody crackdown, small street protests continued yesterday.
In Hlaing and South Okkala townships in the main city of Yangon, demonstrators sprayed the streets with red paint, as part of a “blood strike” to protest against the killing of hundreds of people by the military, while crowds also marched on the streets of Mandalay.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were on Tuesday named to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year, billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive. Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is paying an unspecified, but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon
Google’s Maps app is to start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday. Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said that the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services. Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions. “What we