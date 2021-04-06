Kosovo gets new president, beating opposition boycott

Lawmakers on Sunday elected Kosovo’s most popular politician Vjosa Osmani as president, overcoming an opposition boycott that had kept parliament short of a quorum one day earlier.

The 38-year-old law professor, a standard-bearer of a generation determined to fight corruption, received 71 votes from the 82 deputies present, and was thus “elected president of the republic,” parliamentary Speaker Glauk Konjufca said.

“I will work for the strengthening of the state, the rule of law,” Osmani told lawmakers. “I will be the president of all.”

Osmani was backed by Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his Vetevendosje movement, which won more than 50 percent of the vote in a general election in February.

That poll turned the page on a 120-member legislature that had been dominated by former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerillas who fought Serb forces in a bitter 1998 to 1999 war.

The victory on Sunday on the parliament’s third attempt resolved a stalemate caused by members including the former guerrillas and minority Serbs boycotting the vote on Saturday.

Osmani and Kurti must now mend a weak economy that provides Kosovars with an average monthly salary of just 500 euros (US$587), and has pushed youth unemployment to about 50 percent.

Many young people have emigrated to Switzerland and Germany, and Kurti and Osmani pledged more “justice and jobs” during their campaigns.

With six female ministers in a 15-strong Cabinet, their new administration is also pushing back on long-standing exclusion of woman from power.

“Today, Kosovo elected a woman president,” a visibly moved Osmani said on Sunday, adding that “the girls have the right to be wherever they want... every dream of yours can become a reality,” in remarks addressed to young women.

Meanwhile, Belgrade’s continued refusal to recognize Kosovar independence remains a source of tension beyond the country’s frontiers.

Osmani had stood in as president for several months for former Kosovar president Hashim Thaci, a former guerrilla leader who was charged in November last year with war crimes at a special international court in The Hague, Netherlands.

The EU and US would likely press the new government to resume a dialogue with Serbia aimed at easing regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Osmani and Kurti must quickly get to grips with a lack of COVID-19 vaccines and an overwhelmed health system as the country struggles to stem an outbreak that has killed 1,900 people.