A group of bar, karaoke and mahjong parlor owners have gone on a symbolic hunger strike in Hong Kong over COVID-19 measures that have kept them shuttered for most of the past year.
The four-day protest started on the pavement outside the Hong Kong Legislative Council building on Sunday — the one-year anniversary of when authorities first ordered a round of closures to stem infections.
Those taking part are refusing food in shifts, more an act of protest than a full hunger strike.
“People are lining up for beaches... Restaurants are full, but we are the only ones in pain and barred from opening,” said Leung Lap-yan (梁立仁), founding president of the Licensed Bar and Club Association.
Hong Kong’s bars — a major early source of infections — have been hit particularly hard by social distancing measures that have been tightened and relaxed depending on infection rates.
Over the past year, they have been fully closed for 230 days, opened with restrictions for 101 days and allowed to run normally for only 24 days.
The latest closures have been in place since November last year, meaning that bar owners missed out on the peak Christmas, New Year and Easter holidays.
Hong Kong was one of the first places to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but strict social distancing and universal mask wearing has helped to limit infections.
However, the measures have caused economic devastation and prompted accusations that authorities are more willing to relax curbs for politically connected industries.
Restaurants have remained open over the past few weeks — with a cap of four people per table — while Hong Kong’s malls and theme parks have been packed.
Gyms have also been allowed to reopen, despite recently being at the center of a major cluster of infections.
The protesting owners said that their industries were willing to adopt stringent measures, including capacity restrictions and even requiring customers to drink with a straw.
However, they have so far not won government approval to reopen.
Yesterday, Yuen Kwok-yung (袁國勇), one of the territory’s top microbiologists, said that he understood people’s anger.
“But if you want a full restoration of business, you must have 28 consecutive days with zero local cases,” Yuen said. “Otherwise, once the restrictions are gone, it will come back.”
