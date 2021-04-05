In New York, pandemic pushes some Orthodox Jews to leave community

AFP, NEW YORK





Two months into lockdown, 29-year-old Ella left the Orthodox Jewish community that she was raised in near New York, started wearing trousers for the first time and contacted an organization that helps “leavers” adapt to life in wider society.

US groups like the one she approached have reported increased demand for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic, from people with more time for soul-searching to others troubled by social distancing contraventions and some who have already left needing counseling and financial support.

Ella, an alias because she has yet to tell her parents that she has quit Orthodoxy, said she was always interested in the world outside her “extremely religious family.”

Members of the Orthodox Jewish community walk past shipping containers in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

When she was younger she hid romance novels under her mattress and sometimes “pushed” the limits of her community’s strict dress code.

In the summer of 2019, she and her husband took their first steps toward breaking away by moving a couple of kilometers down the road to a community whose adherence to Jewish law was not quite as strict.

When lockdown happened in March last year, they found themselves cut off from friends and family, which gave them space and months to think about whether they wanted to take the next step and leave their community altogether.

“We had time to cement our new identity and feel confident that we made the right decision before having to face anybody,” Ella said.

She was one of more than 150 people who last year joined the New York-based organization Freidom, which supports former Orthodox, or Haredi, Jews, primarily Yiddish speakers, navigate culture and language in secular US society.

The group saw a 50 percent increase in participation in events — which typically include hikes, cinema and restaurant trips but are currently virtual — from new members last year, Freidom founder Gene Steinberg said.

Not all have newly left, such as 25-year-old Ben, who received counseling after he separated from his wife, a marriage that had been arranged, shortly before lockdown and found himself living alone without his children.

The non-profit has seen its membership increase by about 18 percent in the past year, Footsteps official Yael Reisman said.

For her, large weddings and funerals organized by some Orthodox rabbis last summer despite distancing restrictions, coupled with a devastating death toll in Hasidic communities early on in the city’s outbreak, contributed to the questioning.

Areas of Brooklyn with a large Haredi population, such as Borough Park, resisted some measures, including through protests, prompting authorities to intervene and sparking controversy that they were being unfairly targeted.

“You start to think that the people you rely on and trust, maybe aren’t doing it the right way,” Reisman said.

Footsteps has also seen acute need from long-time members due to food insecurity, housing instability and mental health issues brought on by the COVID-19, Reisman said.

Shaya Schtroks, a 34-year-old former rabbi who left Hasidism nine years ago, said he received a “critical” US$10,000 after the pandemic scuppered his real-estate finance business.

The swelling of online events has made it easier to join the groups, especially for people outside the New York region, home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, with about 2 million people from secular to Haredi.

At the same time, many of the tempting pleasures of a less religious life, such as shows or bars, are on hold.

“I think it’s bringing more people out, but I also think it’s slowing down their process,” Reisman said.

The idea of leaving Orthodoxy was the subject of last year’s hit Netflix series Unorthodox.

No concrete numbers exist to assess how many leave, sociologist Schneur Zalman Newfield said. The communities themselves remain silent and many who leave do so in secrecy.

“I do think it’s more common. People on the inside are more aware of the process,” Newfield said.

Members of Orthodox groups stress sense of solidarity and belonging that exists in the tight-knit communities.

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, spokesman for the Brooklyn-based Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters, said there were “many resources available” to people in need during the pandemic.

Project Makom, an initiative that helps former and questioning Haredis find their place within Orthodoxy, has seen membership grow from 85 in 2019 to 160 last year.

“A lot of people are sort of restructuring their priorities right now, and so this group is not different,” Project Makom founder Allison Josephs said.

Ella had a low-key Passover last week contemplating her new life.

“I finally have the chance to think for myself, but I’m not exactly used to doing it. So I’m trying to explore what I want for my future,” she said.