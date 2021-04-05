Former US president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign last year used pre-checked boxes and obscure design on fundraising e-mails to wring millions of US dollars out of unwitting supporters, detonating a “money bomb” that allowed the Republican to compete against US President Joe Biden in the last months of the race.
The practice, pursued by the campaign and WinRed, a for-profit company, was detailed in an extensive report by the New York Times on Saturday.
It is legal, but Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates, told the paper that it was “unfair, unethical and inappropriate.”
Photo: Reuters
Another expert quoted by the Times said that such “dark pattern” digital marketing “should be in textbooks of what you shouldn’t do” in politics.
The “money bomb” did not bring victory, as Trump lost the electoral college by 306 votes to 232. He also lost the popular vote by more than 7 million ballots.
However, the Times said that “the recurring donations swelled Mr Trump’s treasury in September and October, just as his finances were deteriorating. He was then able to use tens of millions of dollars he raised after the election, under the guise of fighting his unfounded fraud claims, to help cover the refunds he owed.”
Trump still claims his defeat was caused by massive electoral fraud. It was not, as a succession of court cases concluded.
After escaping conviction in his second impeachment trial, for inciting the US Capitol riot of Jan. 6 Trump is free to run for office again. He continues to seek donations, leading to friction with the party he dominates.
The Republican WinRed operation was conceived as a response to ActBlue, an online fundraising platform set up by Democrats to attract small-dollar donations.
As the Times reported, refunds to donors are not unusual and can be made when individuals give more than the legal limit. The paper said that at the end of last year, after Trump’s defeat, the Biden campaign and Democratic bodies made 37,000 online refunds worth US$5.6 million.
The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee made more than 530,000 refunds, returning US$64.3 million.
“In effect, the money that Mr Trump eventually had to refund amounted to an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 race,” the Times wrote.
Trump spokesman Jason Miller told the Times: “Our campaign was built by the hardworking men and women of America, and cherishing their investments was paramount to anything else we did.”
The Times reported that the practice was used for the Georgia Senate runoffs in January and continues to be used by the Republican party.
It also detailed distressing experiences affecting Trump donors hit by surprise deductions and consequent trouble with banks and credit card companies.
Victor Amelino, a 78-year-old from California, donated US$990 in September last year. It recurred seven times for a total of almost US$8,000, the Times said.
Calling the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee “bandits,” Amelino told the paper: “I’m retired. I can’t afford to pay all that damn money.”
