Opponents of military rule in Myanmar yesterday inscribed messages of protest on Easter eggs, while others were back on the streets, facing off with security forces after a night of candle-lit vigils for hundreds killed since a Feb. 1 coup.
In the latest in a series of impromptu shows of defiance, messages including: “We must win,” “Spring revolution” and “Get out MAH,” were seen on eggs in photographs on social media, the latter referring to the junta leader, Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
Easter is not widely observed in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.
Photo: Reuters
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an advocacy group monitoring casualties and arrests since the military deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government, said that the death toll had as of late on Saturday risen to 557.
“People across Burma continued striking for the end of dictatorship, for democracy and human rights,” the group said, using another name for the Southeast Asian country.
Despite the killings, protesters continue to turn out every day in towns big and small to reject the return of military rule after a decade of tentative steps toward democracy.
Numerous candle-lit vigils took place on Saturday night.
Early yesterday, hundreds of people protested in Mandalay, some on foot, others on motorbikes, images on social media showed, before police and soldiers moved in to disperse them.
Protesters also gathered in several other towns.
There were no immediate reports of violence.
Police and a spokesman for the junta did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.
Opponents of military rule often arrange creative shows of defiance, which on Easter extended to eggs.
The AAPP said that 2,658 people were in detention, including four women and a man who last week spoke with a visiting CNN news crew on the streets of Yangon.
A CNN spokesman said that it was aware of reports of detentions following the team’s visit.
“We are pressing the authorities for information on this, and for the safe release of any detainees,” the spokesman said.
The military is waging its own campaign to control information and stifle dissent.
It ordered Internet providers to cut wireless broadband from Friday last week, depriving most customers of access, although some messages and pictures were still being posted and shared.
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for nearly 40 celebrities known for opposing military rule, including social media influencers, singers and models, under a law against inciting dissent in the armed forces.
The charge — announced in the main evening news bulletin broadcast by state media on Friday and Saturday last week — can carry a prison term of three years.
One of those charged, blogger Thurein Hlaing Win, said that he was shocked to see himself branded a criminal on television and has gone into hiding.
“I didn’t do anything bad or evil. I stood on the side of truth. I followed the path I believe in. Between good and evil, I chose good,” he said by telephone from an undisclosed location. “If I get punished for that, my conscience is clear. My beliefs will not change. Everyone knows the truth.”
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were on Tuesday named to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year, billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive. Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is paying an unspecified, but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon