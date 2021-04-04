World News Quick Take

Agencies





THAILAND

Former PM absolved

A court on Friday annulled a 2016 order by the Ministry of Finance for former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 35.7 billion baht (US$1.14 billion) in compensation for losses incurred by a money-losing rice farming subsidy program that her 2011-2014 administration launched. The Administrative Court said that the 2016 payment order lacked a legal basis, as Yingluck was not responsible for the alleged corruption because it was carried out operationally by other officials. The court said the finance ministry failed to prove Yingluck was directly responsible for the financial losses.

AUSTRALIA

Designer Carla Zampatti dies

Fashion icon Carla Zampatti, known for elegant designs and efforts to empower women over more than half a century, has died aged 78 after a fall in Sydney, her family said yesterday. Actors Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, as well as former prime minister Julia Gillard, were among the influential Australians who wore the clothes of Zampatti, hospitalized last week after a fall at an outdoor opera performance. “She continued to thrive as a businesswoman through enormous radical and social change, designing clothes for women fighting for liberation through the women’s rights movement in the 1960s to empowering women today,” the family said in a statement.

EGYPT

Mummies move home

A grand parade was yesterday to convey 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies across Cairo to a new museum home where they would be displayed in greater splendor. A convoy was to transport 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about 5km to the southeast. Each mummy was to be placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen to ensure protection, and the capsules were to be carried on carts designed to cradle them and provide stability, Egyptian archeologist Zahi Hawass said. “We chose the Civilization Museum because we want, for the first time, to display the mummies in a civilized manner, an educated manner, and not for amusement as they were in the Egyptian Museum,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Bees swarm shopper’s car

A man who went shopping in New Mexico returned to a car filled with 15,000 honey bees that had apparently got in through an open window while he spent 10 minutes buying groceries. Astonishingly, the man — who was not named in the New York Times report detailing his unexpected travel companions — did not notice the sudden presence of a giant swarm of buzzing insects on his vehicle’s back seat until he was driving away. “Then he turned back and looked and like was ‘holy cow,’” Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and paramedic whose hobby is beekeeping, said of the man’s reaction in an interview with the paper. “He called 911 because he didn’t know what to do.” Johnson and his fellow firefighters helped the man remove the bees and put them in an empty hive. He said the bees were likely swarming with a queen and looking for a new home. The whole incident passed largely without injury, but not entirely. “One guy got stung on the lip, and we made fun of him the next morning,” Johnson told the Times.