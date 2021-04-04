French energy giant Total has shut its operations and withdrawn all staff from a site in northern Mozambique following last week’s deadly Islamist attack in the area, security sources said on Friday.
“Total has gone,” a security source in Maputo said, adding that “it will be hard to persuade them to return” this year.
A military source added that “all the facilities are abandoned.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Total made a decision to evacuate all of its staff,” after drone surveillance showed insurgents were in areas “very close” to the gas plant in Afungi, they said.
Another source confirmed there were reports that insurgents were not far from the site.
Afungi peninsula is only 10km from the town of Palma, which came under attack more than a week ago, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people, including at least two expatriate workers. The brazen assault on Wednesday last week was the latest in a string of more than 830 organized raids by the Islamist militants over the past three years during which more than 2,600 people have died.
Total had already evacuated some staff and suspended construction work in late December last year following a series of violent attacks near its compound, but last week’s raid is seen as the biggest escalation of the Islamist insurgency ravaging Cabo Delgado province since 2017.
Many civilian survivors fled their homes flocking toward the heavily secured gas plant.
An estimated 15,000 people have gathered near the site, while more are still arriving and “security is compromised,” another source said.
The humanitarian “situation continues to deteriorate,” they added.
Total’s clear-out came as Afungi army commander Chongo Vidigal on Thursday declared that the gas project was “protected.”
“We are currently in the special area in Afungi and never had a terrorism threat,” he said. Total did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Most communications were cut after the Palma onslaught began.
Thousands of troops have been deployed to Cabo Delgado, but Mozambique’s ability to fight the insurgency has long been questioned, with analysts pointing to poor training and lack of equipment.
Hundreds, including many foreign workers, have been evacuated by air and sea while thousands of locals walked to safety.
However, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended evacuation flights from Palma due to a deterioration in security, a representative for the agency said.
“WFP is concerned about the increasing violence in Cabo Delgado province which is driving increased displacement of populations and leading to a rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region,” the representative said.
Cabo Delgado’s militants have wreaked havoc across the province with the aim of establishing a caliphate.
The insurgents are affiliated with the Islamic State group, which claimed the Palma attack.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were on Tuesday named to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year, billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive. Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is paying an unspecified, but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon