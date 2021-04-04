Millions of Christians around the world yesterday prepared to spend another Easter weekend under restrictions because of surges in COVID-19 cases, but there was good news from the hard-hit US, which crossed the milestone of 100 million vaccinations.
There have been worrying spikes in infections in many parts of the world, even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, forcing the reimposition of deeply unpopular restrictions including in European nations.
Italy began a strict Easter lockdown yesterday, with the entire country considered a high-risk COVID-19 “red zone” during a time when families usually hold reunions.
Photo: Rueters
At the Vatican on Good Friday, a handful of onlookers caught a glimpse of Pope Francis presiding over the “Way of the Cross” ceremony in an empty St Peter’s Square, with COVID-19 restrictions preventing large gatherings there for a second year in a row.
New restrictions yesterday also came into force in France, where authorities are scrambling to deal with a dramatic rise in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals in Paris.
Curbs had been already intensified in other European nations such as Belgium, and Germany — where the government scrapped plans for a strict Easter lockdown — saw German Chancellor Angela Merkel urge people to limit their social contacts ahead of the break.
“Doctors and nurses are doing everything they can,” Merkel said on Thursday, warning that hospitals are filling up with younger people.
“We shouldn’t leave them alone, but instead support them through our own actions... That means it should be a quiet Easter celebration, in a small circle, with strongly reduced contacts,” she said.
Across the Atlantic in Canada, similar restrictions were imposed ahead of Easter in Ontario and Quebec, the country’s two most populous provinces.
However, there was a step toward normality in Jerusalem’s Old City, where a lockdown dampened Easter last year.
There was a modest crowd this year as most major sites opened thanks to Israel’s successful vaccine rollout.
“Last year, it was very hard. We felt like the city was dead,” said Lina Sleibi, a Palestinian Christian who sings at church services in the West Bank holy city of Bethlehem.
Now, “you feel alive again,” Sleibi said.
The pandemic has claimed more than 2.85 million lives worldwide with no end in sight, but the US, the nation hardest-hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation to administer at least one shot to more than 100 million people — about half of its adult population.
US President Joe Biden has vowed to cover the vast majority within weeks, but infections remain on the rise in parts of the country.
Biden urged Americans to keep wearing masks and taking other precautions, despite the success of the vaccine rollout.
“I plead with you. Don’t give back the progress we’ve all fought so hard to achieve,” he said in a brief address. “We need to finish this job.”
In Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had received the two-shot Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.
