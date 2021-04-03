BANGLADESH
Three Rohingya killed in fire
A second fire yesterday at Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh in less than two weeks killed at least three people, police said. The blaze started in a market store at the Kutupalong camp, home to more than 600,000 refugees, in the early hours and quickly spread to seven nearby shops. Three young men aged 13 to 22 asleep in one of the stores were killed, police and fire officials said. On Monday last week, a devastating fire killed 15 Rohingya and left nearly 50,000 homeless. An electrical short-circuit might have caused the fire, police said.
THAILAND
Jailed protester given IV
One of the leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement was yesterday administered an intravenous fluid (IV) drip in prison after officers said they found him weakened because of a hunger strike that has lasted longer than two weeks. Parit Chiwarak, 22, was charged in February with sedition and defaming the monarchy for his role in leading demonstrations. Corrections officials at Pathumthani Detention Center north of Bangkok started giving Parit intravenous fluids on Saturday last week, a spokesperson from the Department of Corrections said. Parit was one of several leaders behind the protest movement that has campaigned since last year for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down.
THE NETHERLANDS
Rutte clings on after battle
Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday survived one of the biggest political fights of his decade in power, narrowly winning a no-confidence vote over claims he lied about coalition talks. Dubbed the “Teflon premier” for his ability to dodge scandal, Rutte remains under pressure after every party except his own supported a separate motion in parliament condemning his behavior. Rutte, whose VVD party won the most seats in elections last month based on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, was accused of covering up efforts to rein in an outspoken MP during coalition negotiations. “I will continue as prime minister, I will work terribly hard to regain trust,” Rutte told parliament after the vote.
BELGIUM
Police charge crowd
Police on horseback and using a water cannon on Thursday charged a crowd of up to 2,000 people gathered in a Brussels park for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool’s Day prank. Reporters at the scene saw projectiles thrown at police in riot gear in the Bois de la Cambre park. Three officers were wounded, one of whom was taken to a hospital, and four people were arrested, police said. Police were enforcing strict COVID-19 social-distancing rules that prohibit gatherings of more than four people outdoors.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were on Tuesday named to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year, billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive. Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is paying an unspecified, but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has