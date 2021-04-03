World News Quick Take

Agencies





BANGLADESH

Three Rohingya killed in fire

A second fire yesterday at Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh in less than two weeks killed at least three people, police said. The blaze started in a market store at the Kutupalong camp, home to more than 600,000 refugees, in the early hours and quickly spread to seven nearby shops. Three young men aged 13 to 22 asleep in one of the stores were killed, police and fire officials said. On Monday last week, a devastating fire killed 15 Rohingya and left nearly 50,000 homeless. An electrical short-circuit might have caused the fire, police said.

THAILAND

Jailed protester given IV

One of the leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement was yesterday administered an intravenous fluid (IV) drip in prison after officers said they found him weakened because of a hunger strike that has lasted longer than two weeks. Parit Chiwarak, 22, was charged in February with sedition and defaming the monarchy for his role in leading demonstrations. Corrections officials at Pathumthani Detention Center north of Bangkok started giving Parit intravenous fluids on Saturday last week, a spokesperson from the Department of Corrections said. Parit was one of several leaders behind the protest movement that has campaigned since last year for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down.

THE NETHERLANDS

Rutte clings on after battle

Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday survived one of the biggest political fights of his decade in power, narrowly winning a no-confidence vote over claims he lied about coalition talks. Dubbed the “Teflon premier” for his ability to dodge scandal, Rutte remains under pressure after every party except his own supported a separate motion in parliament condemning his behavior. Rutte, whose VVD party won the most seats in elections last month based on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, was accused of covering up efforts to rein in an outspoken MP during coalition negotiations. “I will continue as prime minister, I will work terribly hard to regain trust,” Rutte told parliament after the vote.

BELGIUM

Police charge crowd

Police on horseback and using a water cannon on Thursday charged a crowd of up to 2,000 people gathered in a Brussels park for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool’s Day prank. Reporters at the scene saw projectiles thrown at police in riot gear in the Bois de la Cambre park. Three officers were wounded, one of whom was taken to a hospital, and four people were arrested, police said. Police were enforcing strict COVID-19 social-distancing rules that prohibit gatherings of more than four people outdoors.