Smugglers dropped small children over a border wall in the US, a video released on Wednesday by authorities showed.
The grainy video — its figures visible only in ghostly white outline, its stark storyline dramatic and obvious — captures, in mere seconds, the dangers for migrant children at the southern US border.
A man straddling a 4.3m barrier near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, lowers a toddler while holding on to one arm. With the child dangling, he lets go. She lands on her feet, then falls forward face first into the dirt.
Photo: AFP
The smuggler does the same with a slightly larger child, who falls on her feet and then her bottom. Then the smuggler and another man run off into the desert, deeper into Mexico.
The simple scene caught by a remote camera is an extreme case, but it embodies so much of the saga playing out on the border amid a spike in migrant arrivals, particularly children.
There is implied desperation — a family willing to subject their children to such risks in hopes of changing their future. There is the callousness of the smugglers handling kids like rag dolls.
There is that barrier over which so many have fought — a symbol of US strength for some, a decidedly un-American thing altogether for others. A fence that, despite its height, is relatively easily overcome.
Thousands of migrants from Mexico, Central America and countries further south are arriving every day to the Mexico-US border.
Many are fleeing violence or other hardships in their home countries. Others are simply looking for better economic opportunities. Many are children traveling alone.
Border authorities encountered more than 9,000 children without a parent in February, the highest single month since May 2019, when more than 11,000 unaccompanied minors came to the border.
Unlike their parents in many situations, all unaccompanied minors are allowed to stay in the US. That dynamic has prompted many parents to either send kids on the journey to the US alone, or travel to the border and let them go the rest of the way. Most end up at least temporarily in shelters that are way beyond capacity.
Border authorities said the children caught on video were sisters, ages 3 and 5, from Ecuador. They were found alert, taken to a hospital and cleared or any physical injuries.
As of Thursday, they remained at a US Border Patrol temporary holding facility pending placement by the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Their mother is in the US and authorities are in contact with her, Roger Maier, a spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection, said on Thursday.
He could not provide more details.
Many children arriving alone have relatives in the US. If they are too young to remember names or phone numbers, as these girls likely were, they might come with contact information written down on paper or directly on their bodies.
After being processed by the Border Patrol, they are transferred to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Eventually they will be released to a sponsor, usually a parent or close relative.
The hope of those who send the children is that they will eventually be reunited with family in the US, but the risks to get to that point are enormous.
They can come from traveling without parents. They can come from the actual crossing, whether by river, crammed into a vehicle or on foot through the desert and traversing a wall.
“Had it not been an area that was monitored, these children would have been fending for themselves,” Maier said of the children in the video.
