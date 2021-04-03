Conflict could ‘destroy’ Ukraine: Russia

‘THE USUAL TACTICS’: Russia has moved large quantities of military equipment near the border, footage showed, creating an early challenge for the Biden administration

Reuters, MOSCOW and KIEV





A serious escalation in the conflict in Donbass could “destroy” Ukraine, Russia said on Thursday, as NATO voiced concern over what it said was a big Russian military buildup near eastern Ukraine.

Unverified social media footage has suggested that Russia has been moving large quantities of tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment to regions that border Ukraine as well as to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Russian activity poses an early challenge to US President Joe Biden’s administration, which this week held phone calls with senior Ukrainian officials in a public show of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government.

Pro-Russian militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic carry equipment during a military exercise at a shooting range near Gorlivka, Ukraine, on Jan. 28 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Partly, it is the usual tactics, turning up and down the conflict to create instability, to show that Russia is a key player,” one EU diplomat said. “We cannot exclude that Biden’s presidency is part of the Russian calculus, that it’s time for Moscow to show a bit of muscle.”

Moscow and Kiev have long accused each other of failing to implement a peace deal over Donbass. Relations are further strained by the fate of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, which Kiev and Washington want to halt, and by a crackdown in Ukraine on a prominent businessman close to Russia.

NATO said it was concerned about the Russian military buildup as its ambassadors met to discuss a spike in violence in the eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed separatist forces in a conflict that Kiev estimates has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Taran, and “condemned recent escalations of Russian aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine,” the Pentagon said.

“I reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Austin wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of a “systemic aggravation” of the security situation in Donbass and Crimea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov played down the buildup, saying that “this should not bother anyone and it poses no threat to anyone.”

Russia was taking measures to ensure the security of its own borders, he said.

“There is increased activity on the perimeter of Russia’s borders by NATO, other alliances, individual countries — it all obliges us to be vigilant,” Peskov said.

Most of Ukraine’s military appeared to understand the danger of a “hot conflict” in Donbass, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said.

“I very much hope that they will not be ‘incited’ by politicians, who in turn will be ‘incited’ by the West, led by the United States,” he said.

“Russian President Putin said [this] not long ago, but this statement is still relevant today, that those who would try to start a new war in Donbass — will destroy Ukraine,” he added.