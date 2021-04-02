UNITED STATES
Four killed in shooting
Four people, including a child, were shot and killed on Wednesday night at an office building in Southern California, police said. It is the third such shooting in weeks, with 18 people killed in two separate gun violence incidents last month. The shooter, whose motivation was so far unknown, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police lieutenant Jennifer Amat said, adding that the suspect was in a critical condition. Officers were still working to determine whether the wound was self-inflicted or a result of an exchange of fire with police. Police did not release any more information about the victims, but said that a fifth individual — a woman — had been hospitalized and was in a critical condition.
AUSTRALIA
Banker pleads guilty
Renowned former corporate raider Sir Ron Brierley yesterday pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in an Australian court, his lawyer said. The 83-year-old New Zealand-born businessman is best known for waging high stakes battles for control over some of Australasia’s most recognizable companies, including Air New Zealand, supermarket chain Woolworths and AGL Energy. He pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing child abuse material in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court, Brierley’s solicitor Penny Musgrave said. There is disagreement over how much child pornography material he possessed, she said. Brierley, who was knighted for services to business management in 1988, was arrested at Sydney airport in December 2019. Police at the time said child pornography was found on his laptop and hard drives during a luggage search.
INDIA
Two killed in poll violence
Two people yesterday died as the second phase of voting in a violence-marred state election started, officials said, with crowds of opponents clashing on the streets despite a ban on large gatherings. Hundreds of supporters of Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed outside polling stations in Nandigram, despite an Election Commission ban on gatherings of more than four people. A worker for TMC was “hacked to death” with three BJP supporters detained for questioning, police said. A BJP worker also allegedly killed himself after he was threatened by TMC supporters, police said, citing a complaint filed by his family. Despite outbreaks of violence, thousands of people lined up at hotly contested Nandigram’s polling stations to cast their vote.
UNITED STATES
Error affects 15m doses
A manufacturing error at a plant involved in COVID-19 vaccine production affected 15 million doses of an ingredient for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, two people familiar with the matter said, although the company downplayed the situation and said it met its most recent vaccine delivery target. The issue, which occurred at an Emergent BioSolutions Inc facility in Baltimore, Maryland, is not expected to change US President Joe Biden’s expectation that the US will have enough vaccines for all adults next month, the people said. None of the doses produced and shipped so far in the US have come from that plant, which is not authorized yet, two administration officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. There are no safety fears with doses shipped, which came from other, authorized plants. A batch of drug substance failed its quality test, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon
STRICTEST MEASURES: Until Sunday, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essentials and social gatherings cannot be held, while business activity is restricted The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area. The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday. A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said. “Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said.