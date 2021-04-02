World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Four killed in shooting

Four people, including a child, were shot and killed on Wednesday night at an office building in Southern California, police said. It is the third such shooting in weeks, with 18 people killed in two separate gun violence incidents last month. The shooter, whose motivation was so far unknown, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police lieutenant Jennifer Amat said, adding that the suspect was in a critical condition. Officers were still working to determine whether the wound was self-inflicted or a result of an exchange of fire with police. Police did not release any more information about the victims, but said that a fifth individual — a woman — had been hospitalized and was in a critical condition.

AUSTRALIA

Banker pleads guilty

Renowned former corporate raider Sir Ron Brierley yesterday pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in an Australian court, his lawyer said. The 83-year-old New Zealand-born businessman is best known for waging high stakes battles for control over some of Australasia’s most recognizable companies, including Air New Zealand, supermarket chain Woolworths and AGL Energy. He pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing child abuse material in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court, Brierley’s solicitor Penny Musgrave said. There is disagreement over how much child pornography material he possessed, she said. Brierley, who was knighted for services to business management in 1988, was arrested at Sydney airport in December 2019. Police at the time said child pornography was found on his laptop and hard drives during a luggage search.

INDIA

Two killed in poll violence

Two people yesterday died as the second phase of voting in a violence-marred state election started, officials said, with crowds of opponents clashing on the streets despite a ban on large gatherings. Hundreds of supporters of Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed outside polling stations in Nandigram, despite an Election Commission ban on gatherings of more than four people. A worker for TMC was “hacked to death” with three BJP supporters detained for questioning, police said. A BJP worker also allegedly killed himself after he was threatened by TMC supporters, police said, citing a complaint filed by his family. Despite outbreaks of violence, thousands of people lined up at hotly contested Nandigram’s polling stations to cast their vote.

UNITED STATES

Error affects 15m doses

A manufacturing error at a plant involved in COVID-19 vaccine production affected 15 million doses of an ingredient for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, two people familiar with the matter said, although the company downplayed the situation and said it met its most recent vaccine delivery target. The issue, which occurred at an Emergent BioSolutions Inc facility in Baltimore, Maryland, is not expected to change US President Joe Biden’s expectation that the US will have enough vaccines for all adults next month, the people said. None of the doses produced and shipped so far in the US have come from that plant, which is not authorized yet, two administration officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. There are no safety fears with doses shipped, which came from other, authorized plants. A batch of drug substance failed its quality test, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.