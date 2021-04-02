Security forces in Niger thwart coup before swearing in

Niger’s security forces thwarted an attempted military coup at the West African country’s presidential palace overnight just two days before the newly elected president is to be sworn into office in a peaceful transfer of power, the government said on Wednesday.

The coup attempt raises fear of more violence coinciding with Nigerien president-elect Mohamed Bazoum’s inauguration today. Already his administration faces unprecedented threats from militants near its troubled border with Mali.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the coup attempt, while “others linked to the events are being actively sought,” government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria said.

“The government condemns this cowardly and backward act aimed at jeopardizing democracy and the rule of law, to which our country is resolutely committed as evidenced by the last democratic, free and transparent elections welcomed by the entire national and international community,” Zakaria said.

Already fears have been mounting that Bazoum’s inauguration could prompt more violence in Niger as the latest massacre killing at least 137 people came on the same day the constitutional court certified his electoral victory.

At least 100 others were killed in villages near the border on the day that Niger announced the presidential election would go to a second round on Feb. 21.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following developments “with great concern” and “urges all involved to desist from any form of incitement that threatens democratic consolidation and the stability of the country,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres called on all parties to respect the outcome of the Feb. 21 presidential election, “and allow for an orderly and peaceful transfer of power,” Dujarric said.

The overnight crackle of gunfire in the neighborhood near the palace prompted concerns of a coup attempt, given that Niger has a long history of the military seizing power by force since its independence from France in 1960.