The COVID-19 death toll spiraled out of control in Brazil last month, more than doubling the country’s previous monthly record, officials said on Wednesday, as French President Emmanuel Macron announced a limited nationwide lockdown.
In a sign of the devastation the virus is still causing while the world races to roll out vaccines, Brazil reported that 66,573 people had died of COVID-19 last month — more than twice as many fatalities as the country’s second-deadliest month of the pandemic, July last year.
Meanwhile, France became the latest European country to relent to stubbornly high COVID-19 cases, despite Macron’s repeated vows not to reintroduce a national lockdown.
Photo: AFP
The virus has killed more than 2.8 million people since it emerged in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Although the world is looking to vaccines to end the upheaval the virus has brought, rollouts are off to a sputtering start in many countries.
That includes Brazil, where health experts say the explosion of cases is partly driven by a local variant of the virus known as P1, which can reinfect people who have had the original strain and is believed to be more contagious.
“Never in Brazilian history have we seen a single event kill so many people” in one month, said Miguel Nicolelis, a former pandemic response coordinator for Brazil’s impoverished northeast.
With the southern hemisphere winter approaching and the virus spreading fast, Brazil is facing “a perfect storm,” he said.
“That’s a threat not just for Brazil but for the entire world,” he added.
The surge in Brazil has overwhelmed hospitals and forced doctors to make agonizing decisions over whom to give life-saving care — prioritizing those most likely to survive.
“We’re in a very tragic situation,” epidemiologist Ethel Maciel said.
In France, daily cases have doubled to about 40,000, and hospitals are overflowing in flashpoints such as Paris.
That ultimately forced Macron to relent and reimpose nationwide restrictions he rejected in January.
“We gained precious weeks of liberty,” he said in a national address, but the measures “were too limited at a time when the epidemic is accelerating.”
The limited lockdown already in place in regions including Paris would be extended to the whole country from tomorrow night for the next four weeks, he said.
Schools would close for three or four weeks depending on age level — two of which are spring holidays.
In Italy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi extended restrictions until April 30, including restaurant and business closures.
Japan’s minister in charge of coronavirus response yesterday announced plans to designate parts of three regions — Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi — for special COVID-19 countermeasures from Monday next week to May 5.
