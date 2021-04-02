Biden sets US$2tn infrastructure plan

‘NOTHING AGAINST MILLIONAIRES’: Following on the heels of US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue effort, the plan would raise taxes on the rich and major corporations

AFP, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania





US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a US$2 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at modernizing the US’ crumbling transportation network, creating millions of jobs and delivering a “once-in-a-generation” investment that would enable the country to outperform China on the global economic stage.

Biden compared his “transformational” plan to the ambitious US space program of the 1960s, saying it would boost the livelihoods of poor and middle-class Americans, take aim at global warming, and be funded by increased taxes on large companies and the rich.

“Today I’m proposing a plan for the nation that rewards work, not just rewards wealth. It builds a fair economy that gives everybody a chance to succeed. It’s going to create the strongest, most resilient, innovative economy in the world,” Biden said.

A worker welds on the Ninth Street bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 6 last year. Photo: AP

“It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago,” he added.

The plan calls for sweeping upgrades to transportation, telecommunications and energy infrastructure, which Biden said were about revitalizing an economy weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring its global competitiveness.

“We can’t delay another minute. It’s long past due,” he said in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“The rest of the world is closing in and closing in fast — we can’t allow this to continue,” he added.

The plan — the second massive spending initiative of his 10-week old administration, after the US$1.9 trillion short-term COVID-19 rescue bill passed earlier this month — faces tough tests in a US Congress worried about soaring deficits.

It also seeks to address crumbling bridges, roads and other public works around the US that successive administrations have failed to take on.

In doing so, it would expand the role of the government in the US economy to levels not seen in decades.

“In fact, it’s the largest American jobs investment since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs,” Biden said.

It would also reward “hard-working” Americans instead of the wealthy of Wall Street, countering an economy that had become “distorted and unfair,” particularly under his predecessor, former US president Donald Trump.

“When Trump’s tax bill passed, 83 percent of the money went to the top 1 percent,” he said.

“This is not to seek retribution. This is about opening opportunities for everybody else. Here’s the truth: We all do better when we all do well,” he added.

He proposed to fund it by raising taxes on companies and rich Americans, whom he said do not pay their fair share.

Taxes would rise on people earning more than US$400,000 per year, and the corporate tax ceiling would rise to 28 percent from 21 percent.

“I have nothing against millionaires and billionaires. I believe in American capitalism,” he said.

“The biggest companies in the world, including Amazon... pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax” because of corporate-friendly loopholes, he said.

“That’s just wrong,” he added.

The plan is expected to face a bitter battle in Congress, where the Democratic Party holds only a narrow majority and faces strong opposition from the Republican Party, which has denounced the plan as excessive government spending.