US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a US$2 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at modernizing the US’ crumbling transportation network, creating millions of jobs and delivering a “once-in-a-generation” investment that would enable the country to outperform China on the global economic stage.
Biden compared his “transformational” plan to the ambitious US space program of the 1960s, saying it would boost the livelihoods of poor and middle-class Americans, take aim at global warming, and be funded by increased taxes on large companies and the rich.
“Today I’m proposing a plan for the nation that rewards work, not just rewards wealth. It builds a fair economy that gives everybody a chance to succeed. It’s going to create the strongest, most resilient, innovative economy in the world,” Biden said.
Photo: AP
“It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago,” he added.
The plan calls for sweeping upgrades to transportation, telecommunications and energy infrastructure, which Biden said were about revitalizing an economy weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring its global competitiveness.
“We can’t delay another minute. It’s long past due,” he said in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“The rest of the world is closing in and closing in fast — we can’t allow this to continue,” he added.
The plan — the second massive spending initiative of his 10-week old administration, after the US$1.9 trillion short-term COVID-19 rescue bill passed earlier this month — faces tough tests in a US Congress worried about soaring deficits.
It also seeks to address crumbling bridges, roads and other public works around the US that successive administrations have failed to take on.
In doing so, it would expand the role of the government in the US economy to levels not seen in decades.
“In fact, it’s the largest American jobs investment since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs,” Biden said.
It would also reward “hard-working” Americans instead of the wealthy of Wall Street, countering an economy that had become “distorted and unfair,” particularly under his predecessor, former US president Donald Trump.
“When Trump’s tax bill passed, 83 percent of the money went to the top 1 percent,” he said.
“This is not to seek retribution. This is about opening opportunities for everybody else. Here’s the truth: We all do better when we all do well,” he added.
He proposed to fund it by raising taxes on companies and rich Americans, whom he said do not pay their fair share.
Taxes would rise on people earning more than US$400,000 per year, and the corporate tax ceiling would rise to 28 percent from 21 percent.
“I have nothing against millionaires and billionaires. I believe in American capitalism,” he said.
“The biggest companies in the world, including Amazon... pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax” because of corporate-friendly loopholes, he said.
“That’s just wrong,” he added.
The plan is expected to face a bitter battle in Congress, where the Democratic Party holds only a narrow majority and faces strong opposition from the Republican Party, which has denounced the plan as excessive government spending.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon
STRICTEST MEASURES: Until Sunday, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essentials and social gatherings cannot be held, while business activity is restricted The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area. The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday. A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said. “Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said.