Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) health minister said that misinformation shared on Facebook was the biggest threat to its COVID-19 vaccine plans, urging the social media giant to take steps to “stop it.”
Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccines are so entrenched that even frontline health workers are hesitant to get vaccinated, PNG Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS Jelta Wong told Jonathan Pryke, director of the Lowy Institute’s Pacific Islands Program, in a conversation that was livestreamed yesterday.
“Facebook is our biggest conspiracy theorist platform,” Wong told the Australian think tank, adding that people should not rely on information on Facebook to guide their approach to vaccines. “Facebook has a lot of influence here. They’re supposed to have programs where they stop these types of things. Facebook must take responsibility of this and stop it.”
However, the company has been vocal about its efforts to take down COVID-19 misinformation, as well as promote public health and government accounts as credible information sources.
Wong’s comments came as false claims and conspiracies about COVID-19 and vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic.
The distrust in PNG is unusually deep-seated, local public health leaders say, hurting prospects of recovery for the nation where infections have spiked.
To dispel worries regarding vaccines, Wong, PNG Prime Minister James Marape and several other public figures took the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.
It was an attempt “to show our people, especially our health workers, who [have] a series of issues about the vaccine ... that we took it and we came out normal,” Wong said.
PNG, a country of 10 million people that was administered by Australia before gaining independence, has so far received 8,000 vaccine doses from Australia’s supply.
India has promised another 70,000 doses, while China has committed 200,000 doses for its citizens living in PNG.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon
STRICTEST MEASURES: Until Sunday, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essentials and social gatherings cannot be held, while business activity is restricted The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area. The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday. A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said. “Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said.