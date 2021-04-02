S Korea’s Moon fears voter backlash

Reuters, SEOUL





Roiled by property scandals and economic failures, South Korea’s liberal ruling party looks set to lose mayoral races in two of the country’s largest cities, making it more difficult for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to achieve the policy goals set for his last year in office.

Tens of millions of South Koreans are to begin early voting today to elect mayors of the capital Seoul and the port city of Busan, among other local offices up for grab.

The elections come as Moon and his progressive Democratic Party grapple with plunging approval ratings over runaway home prices, deepening inequality and souring ties with North Korea, which could presage a broader political shift ahead of a presidential election in March next year.

The latest polls predicted a landslide victory by the main opposition People Power Party in both Seoul and Busan.

That would mean the ruling party losing control over the government of the capital, home to nearly 20 percent of the country’s 52 million population, for the first time in a decade.

A Realmeter survey released yesterday showed that voters of all ages supported the opposition, with double-digit percentage leads among respondents in their 20s to 30s and in their 60s or older.

“If Moon’s party loses, it would be a crushing defeat that would bring a political brain death for him and eliminate any momentum to push ahead with his policy agenda,” Myongji University political science professor Kim Hyung-joon said. “It doesn’t mean the opposition candidate will be the next president, but a new political force could emerge even within the ruling camp.”

Moon came to power in 2017, promising to generate jobs and create a level playing field for all South Koreans, in a country where hardworking people can afford a home and raise a family.

However, anger at the perceived failures of his economic policies has wiped out earlier surges in Moon’s approval ratings driven by the government’s handling of COVID-19, dragging down the numbers to all-time lows in recent weeks.

The median home price has soared more than 50 percent in Seoul since 2017, the fastest pace in the world, statistics site Numbeo said, despite about 25 rounds of cooling measures.

An ongoing investigation into accusations of insider land trading involving employees at a state housing developer, politicians and other officials has added fuel to the public uproar.

Moon has also touted progress in inter-Korean relations as his major feat, but North Korea continues to vent degrading criticism at him while refusing to restart denuclearization talks.

Among the key drivers of the momentum for the opposition are the younger generation and politically neutral voters, who are disillusioned with Moon.

The ruling party’s handling of sexual abuse scandals engulfing several of its high-profile members has also been criticized.

Former Seoul mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in July last year amid accusations that he had sexually harassed his secretary, while former Busan mayor Oh Keo-don resigned in April last year after admitting to having made undesirable physical contact with an aide.