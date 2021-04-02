Aung San Suu Kyi faces court hearing

CIVIL WAR? UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said the military is too cruel and many ethnic fighters are standing in clear opposition

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faced a court hearing yesterday, after a UN envoy warned of the risk of civil war and an imminent “bloodbath” as the junta represses protests.

More than 535 people have died in daily demonstrations since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, halting Myanmar’s decade-old experiment in democracy.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday held an urgent closed-door session on the escalating crisis, and UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener urged them to act.

Demonstrators burn a copy of the Burmese constitution during a protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I appeal to this council to consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right — what the people of Myanmar deserve — and prevent a multidimensional catastrophe,” she said.

Burgener said that she remained open for dialogue with the junta, but added: “If we wait only for when they are ready to talk, the ground situation will only worsen. A bloodbath is imminent.”

The emergency UN session came on the eve of Aung San Suu Kyi’s latest court hearing — she faces a raft of criminal charges that could see her barred from office for life.

Her legal team on Wednesday held their first meeting with her — via videoconferencing in a police station — since she was detained.

The 75-year-old has not been seen in public, but her lawyers said that she appeared to be in good health, despite two months in detention.

The hearing yesterday was expected to be brief, and to deal only with administrative aspects of the case.

The junta is also investigating Aung San Suu Kyi over allegations that she took payments of gold and more than US$1 million in cash, but Khin Maung Zaw, one of her lawyers, said that these were not likely to translate into formal charges at this stage.

A group of ousted lawmakers from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, who have been working underground against the junta, have announced plans for “a new civilian government” in the first week of this month, without giving further details.

They announced that Myanmar’s military-drafted 2008 constitution was “canceled,” and a group of protesters yesterday burned a pile of copies in the street in Yangon.

Fears are growing that a broader conflict could erupt in a country plagued for decades by on-and-off fighting between the military and rebel ethnic armies.

Several of Myanmar’s 20 or so armed ethnic groups, who control large areas of territory mostly in border regions, have voiced their opposition to the coup and crackdown.

Three of them — the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, the Myanmar Nationalities Democratic Alliance Army and the Arakan Army — on Wednesday threatened to join the protesters’ fight against the military.

Two other outfits — the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Kachin Independence Army — have stepped up attacks on military and police in recent days.

In another escalating situation, since Saturday last week, the military has launched regular air strikes targeting the KNU in eastern Karen state.

Karen News reported that 11 people were killed in an airstrike in the state on Tuesday. The details could not be independently verified.

“The military’s cruelty is too severe and many [armed ethnic fighters] are taking clear stances of opposition, increasing the possibility of civil war at an unprecedented scale,” Burgener said.