JAPAN

Volcano spews rocks 1km

Mount Otake in the southwest has erupted, flinging large rocks hundreds of meters from the crater and prompting the Meteorological Agency to raise its alert level, Kyodo news agency reported early yesterday. There were no immediate reports of injuries after the eruption of the volcano in Kagoshima prefecture, Kyodo added. The report said that the meteorological agency had raised its alert level to a three on a scale of five, meaning that people should not approach the crater. A first eruption reportedly took place just after 10pm on Tuesday, with a second near 3am yesterday. Kyodo said large rocks were projected “nearly 1km” from the crater.

UNITED STATES

Major nips again

President Joe Biden’s younger dog Major this week was involved in his second biting incident of the month, the White House said on Tuesday. The dog “nipped someone while on a walk” on Monday, said Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, adding that the dog “is still adjusting to his new surroundings.” The individual was seen by the White House Medical Unit “out of an abundance of caution” and returned to work without injury, LaRosa added. The German shepherd only just returned to the White House last week, along with his sibling Champ, after causing a minor injury to an employee of the US Secret Service on March 8.

UNITED STATES

‘Voltwagen’ fools reporters

Journalists are used to being wary about odd pranksters pulling April Fool’s Day hoaxes, but few expect it from a multibillion-dollar corporation. Volkswagen on Tuesday said that it had put out a false news release saying that it had changed the name of its US subsidiary to “Voltswagen of America” in an attempt to be funny and promote a new electric utility vehicle. Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, USA Today, CNBC and the Washington Post, had reported the original press release as real news, some after being assured specifically that it was no joke. The deception even briefly lifted stock prices for the company, said the Wall Street Journal, which first revealed the deception by reaching an official at the company headquarters in Germany. “The Associated Press was repeatedly assured by Volkswagen that its US subsidiary planned a name change and reported that information, which we now know to be false,” company spokeswoman Lauren Easton said.

UNITED STATES

Mother bear gets sympathy

A mother bear caught on video trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy Connecticut road had parents on the Internet nodding in sympathy. Hundreds of people responded to a four-minute video of the bear’s struggles on the Winchester Police Department’s Facebook page. Other videos of the bears also circulated online. “I never had four, but I still can relate. So glad the cars waited for them,” one mother from Sedona, Arizona, wrote. “The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor Momma,” another woman wrote. The video taken on Sunday shows the bear trying several times to get the cubs safely across Rowley Street, as a police cruiser blocks traffic. The mother bear would pick up one cub with her mouth and carry it to a grassy area, only to have another scamper back into the road. Police thanked motorists for being patient and keeping the bears safe, using the video as a springtime warning to drivers.