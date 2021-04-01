JAPAN
Volcano spews rocks 1km
Mount Otake in the southwest has erupted, flinging large rocks hundreds of meters from the crater and prompting the Meteorological Agency to raise its alert level, Kyodo news agency reported early yesterday. There were no immediate reports of injuries after the eruption of the volcano in Kagoshima prefecture, Kyodo added. The report said that the meteorological agency had raised its alert level to a three on a scale of five, meaning that people should not approach the crater. A first eruption reportedly took place just after 10pm on Tuesday, with a second near 3am yesterday. Kyodo said large rocks were projected “nearly 1km” from the crater.
UNITED STATES
Major nips again
President Joe Biden’s younger dog Major this week was involved in his second biting incident of the month, the White House said on Tuesday. The dog “nipped someone while on a walk” on Monday, said Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, adding that the dog “is still adjusting to his new surroundings.” The individual was seen by the White House Medical Unit “out of an abundance of caution” and returned to work without injury, LaRosa added. The German shepherd only just returned to the White House last week, along with his sibling Champ, after causing a minor injury to an employee of the US Secret Service on March 8.
UNITED STATES
‘Voltwagen’ fools reporters
Journalists are used to being wary about odd pranksters pulling April Fool’s Day hoaxes, but few expect it from a multibillion-dollar corporation. Volkswagen on Tuesday said that it had put out a false news release saying that it had changed the name of its US subsidiary to “Voltswagen of America” in an attempt to be funny and promote a new electric utility vehicle. Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, USA Today, CNBC and the Washington Post, had reported the original press release as real news, some after being assured specifically that it was no joke. The deception even briefly lifted stock prices for the company, said the Wall Street Journal, which first revealed the deception by reaching an official at the company headquarters in Germany. “The Associated Press was repeatedly assured by Volkswagen that its US subsidiary planned a name change and reported that information, which we now know to be false,” company spokeswoman Lauren Easton said.
UNITED STATES
Mother bear gets sympathy
A mother bear caught on video trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy Connecticut road had parents on the Internet nodding in sympathy. Hundreds of people responded to a four-minute video of the bear’s struggles on the Winchester Police Department’s Facebook page. Other videos of the bears also circulated online. “I never had four, but I still can relate. So glad the cars waited for them,” one mother from Sedona, Arizona, wrote. “The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor Momma,” another woman wrote. The video taken on Sunday shows the bear trying several times to get the cubs safely across Rowley Street, as a police cruiser blocks traffic. The mother bear would pick up one cub with her mouth and carry it to a grassy area, only to have another scamper back into the road. Police thanked motorists for being patient and keeping the bears safe, using the video as a springtime warning to drivers.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
STRICTEST MEASURES: Until Sunday, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essentials and social gatherings cannot be held, while business activity is restricted The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area. The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday. A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said. “Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said.
‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon