US governors ignore Biden’s plea for mask mandates

VIGILANCE: In a call with state governors, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky backed up the plea, citing ‘concerning’ trends

AP





US President Joe Biden’s pleas for states to stick with mask mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19 were on Tuesday being largely ignored as several Republican governors stayed on track to drop the requirement in their states.

Biden and the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a day earlier had said that this is no time to relax safety measures.

In a call with governors on Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky buttressed that message by citing “concerning” national trends: The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases per day is up 13 percent, and the seven-day average of deaths is up 6 percent.

An usher holds a sign reminding fans to wear masks at an NCAA basketball game between the University of Houston and Rutgers University at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 21. Photo: AP

However, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison announced that he was immediately dropping the state’s mask mandate, a day earlier than previously announced.

“We made our decision in Arkansas based upon the criteria we set,” said the Republican, who last month set targets for test positivity and hospitalizations in order for the state’s requirement to expire. “This is a goal we had. We achieved that, so we stuck with the principle that was outlined.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey intends for her state’s mask mandate to end as planned on Friday next week, although she urged people to wear masks as a matter of personal responsibility.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said he would appeal to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, a Republican, to reconsider dropping the state’s mask mandate.

“My hope is he hears the president’s call,” Beshear said.

Oregon has one of the country’s strictest mask requirements. Even high-school athletes must wear them while running races.

Competitors in a race in Eugene, famed for its running, have had to wear masks because the state has mandated masks be worn during all practices and competitions for high-school sports, the local Register Guard newspaper reported.

A handful of coaches from across the state petitioned Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority last month to make cross country exempt from the mask mandate — but the appeal was denied.

“I’ve told my team to run at an effort that allows you to keep your mask on,” Sheldon High School coach Ian Dobson said. “The rules are the rules. It’s a horrible message to send if we say: ‘Don’t follow the rules.’ The other side to that — I think it’s a stupid rule.”