US President Joe Biden’s pleas for states to stick with mask mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19 were on Tuesday being largely ignored as several Republican governors stayed on track to drop the requirement in their states.
Biden and the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a day earlier had said that this is no time to relax safety measures.
In a call with governors on Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky buttressed that message by citing “concerning” national trends: The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases per day is up 13 percent, and the seven-day average of deaths is up 6 percent.
Photo: AP
However, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison announced that he was immediately dropping the state’s mask mandate, a day earlier than previously announced.
“We made our decision in Arkansas based upon the criteria we set,” said the Republican, who last month set targets for test positivity and hospitalizations in order for the state’s requirement to expire. “This is a goal we had. We achieved that, so we stuck with the principle that was outlined.”
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey intends for her state’s mask mandate to end as planned on Friday next week, although she urged people to wear masks as a matter of personal responsibility.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said he would appeal to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, a Republican, to reconsider dropping the state’s mask mandate.
“My hope is he hears the president’s call,” Beshear said.
Oregon has one of the country’s strictest mask requirements. Even high-school athletes must wear them while running races.
Competitors in a race in Eugene, famed for its running, have had to wear masks because the state has mandated masks be worn during all practices and competitions for high-school sports, the local Register Guard newspaper reported.
A handful of coaches from across the state petitioned Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority last month to make cross country exempt from the mask mandate — but the appeal was denied.
“I’ve told my team to run at an effort that allows you to keep your mask on,” Sheldon High School coach Ian Dobson said. “The rules are the rules. It’s a horrible message to send if we say: ‘Don’t follow the rules.’ The other side to that — I think it’s a stupid rule.”
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
STRICTEST MEASURES: Until Sunday, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essentials and social gatherings cannot be held, while business activity is restricted The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area. The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday. A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said. “Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said.
‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon