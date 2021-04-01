US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, writes in a new book that his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company was not unethical and did not represent a lack of judgement on his part, but that he would not do it again if given the chance, citing partisan politics.
“I did nothing unethical, and have never been charged with wrongdoing,” Hunter Biden writes in Beautiful Things, a memoir.
“In our current political environment, I don’t believe it would make any difference if I took that seat or not. I’d be attacked anyway,” he wrote. “What I do believe, in this current climate, is that it wouldn’t matter what I did or didn’t do. The attacks weren’t intended for me. They were meant to wound my dad.”
In the memoir, which was released on Tuesday, the president’s son chronicles a life-long battle with alcohol and drug addiction, and numerous stints in and out of rehabilitation centers.
Hunter Biden writes that his descent into darkness followed the death of his older brother, Beau, of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.
He ends the book where he currently is in life: sober, living in California with his second wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and their baby son, Beau.
Hunter Biden also has three daughters from his previous marriage.
During the US presidential campaign last year, then-US president Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly sought to make an issue of the younger Biden’s work for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
Hunter Biden writes that back in 2014 when he joined Burisma’s board to help oversee its corporate practices, his only misjudgement was not considering that Trump would be in the White House three years into the future.
A lawyer and former lobbyist, he joined Burisma’s board around the time that his father was vice president and helping to conduct foreign policy regarding eastern Europe for the administration of then-US president Barack Obama.
Trump and others said that Hunter Biden was exploiting his father’s name, and they raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption.
“Knowing all of that now: No, I would not do it again,” Hunter Biden wrote.
“I wouldn’t take the seat on Burisma’s board. Trump would have to look elsewhere to find a suitable distraction for his impeachable behavior,” he added.
The memoir’s title: Beautiful Things, is an expression Hunter Biden and his brother would use with each other after Beau’s diagnosis, and was meant to stress what was important in life.
The memoir was in the works before Joe Biden became the front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary.
The project was kept under wraps even as Hunter Biden’s business dealings became a fixation of Trump and his allies during the election, and his finances the subject of a US Department of Justice investigation.
