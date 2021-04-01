Hundreds of Hondurans set out, dreaming of the US

AP, CORINTO, Honduras





A few hundred Hondurans set out for the Guatemalan border before dawn on Tuesday in hopes of eventually reaching the US, but by afternoon they had largely dispersed.

Other caravans have been broken up by the Guatemalan authorities and this relatively small one appeared to dissolve before reaching the Guatemala border on a day that US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei about migration.

Young men and women, as well as families toting small children, walked along a busy six-lane road heading out of San Pedro Sula. They strung out into small groups with many hitching rides toward the border crossing at Corinto.

People heading for the US attempt to illegally cross into Guatemala from Corinto, Honduras, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

However, relatively few arrived at the official border crossing; they likely decided to cross at the numerous blind points along the border to avoid detection.

There were three checkpoints before the border on the Honduras side, where authorities checked documents, especially for those traveling with children.

Across the border in Guatemala, there were several more military checkpoints.

Calls to form a new caravan had circulated for days, but the turnout was smaller than one that formed in January.

The Guatemalan and Mexican governments have taken a harder line against such caravans due to pressure from the US.

However, the large traveling groups represent only a fraction of the regular daily migration flows, which typically go relatively unnoticed.

Mexico last week began restricting crossings at its southern border to essential travel and stepped up operations to intercept migrants, especially families, in the south.

The White House said that the US vice president had spoken with Giammattei about the “significant risks to those leaving their homes and making the dangerous journey to the US, especially during a global pandemic.”

The two discussed efforts to address the root causes of migration and Harris thanked him for “his efforts to secure Guatemala’s southern border.”

US authorities are immediately expelling most migrants who cross the southern border, although a high number of unaccompanied children, which the US administration has said it would not expel, have created logistical challenges.