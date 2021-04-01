Google’s Maps app is to start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday.
Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said that the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services.
Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said.
When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions.
“What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff,” Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google, told reporters on Monday.
Google said that it derives emissions relative estimates by testing across different types of vehicles and road types, drawing on insights from the US government’s National Renewable Energy Lab.
Road grade data come from its Street View vehicles, as well as aerial and satellite imagery.
National Renewable Energy Lab mobility group manager Jeff Gonder said that the lab, which developed a tool known as FastE to estimate vehicles’ energy usage, reached a deal this month to get funding from Google and study the accuracy of its estimates.
The potential effect on emissions from the feature is unclear.
A study of 20 people at California State University, Long Beach, last year found that participants were more inclined to consider carbon emissions in route selection after testing an app that showed estimates.
Google’s announcement included additional climate-focused changes.
From June, it is to start warning drivers about to travel through low emissions zones where some vehicles are restricted in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
STRICTEST MEASURES: Until Sunday, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essentials and social gatherings cannot be held, while business activity is restricted The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area. The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday. A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said. “Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said.
‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon