Researchers tout electronic shark deterrents

AFP, PARIS





Systematic use of electronic devices designed to repel sharks could prevent more than 1,000 people from being bitten by the predators in Australian waters over the next five decades, researchers said yesterday.

If extended to other regions where shark attacks are relatively common, the potential for avoiding injury and death is far higher, they reported in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

A team of marine ecologists examined records of shark attacks in Australia stretching back 120 years, looking for patterns and to see how common they were.

They found that some variance in the “bite rate” — the ratio of bites to people — could be explained by cyclical El Nino and La Nina climate fluctuations.

Projecting those changes along with predicted increases in population, the scientists tallied the number of bites that could be avoided if surfers, swimmers and divers all wore electronic shark deterrents.

A total of 1,063 people could escape flesh-ripping jaws from now until 2066, they said.

“This surprised us given the low probability of being bitten — on a per capita basis — that exists today,” said lead author Corey Bradshaw, a professor of global ecology at Flinders University in Adelaide.

Earlier peer-reviewed research has shown that the best electronic deterrents reduce the risk of bites by up to 60 percent, even in situations where sharks are in “predatory mode” and approaching an intended prey at speed.

However, not all electronic deterrents are equally effective and even those that work can create a false sense of security, the authors said.

One type of device emits electric fields that interfere with sensory organs — near the snout — that sharks use to detect prey.

In an earlier study, coauthor Charlie Huveneers, head of the Southern Shark Ecology Group at Flinders, tested such devices with bait off South Africa and found them to be highly effective, but only at close range.

The chances of being bitten by a shark are very low. There is less than one attack per 1 million people per year, even in regions with relatively high incidence rates, the study said.

About 15 percent of all attacks worldwide result in a human fatality.

Some species of sharks that have been targeted in retaliation for attacks are dwindling in numbers.

The great white is listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s “red list” of threatened species, while the green sawfish is “critically endangered.”

Fewer shark attacks, injuries and deaths could take some of the pressure off of these and other vulnerable species, Bradshaw said.

“If fewer people have negative incidents with sharks, then the incentive to kill ‘problem’ sharks either directly through hunting, or with beach nets and drumlines could be reduced,” he said.