Egypt’s share of the Nile River’s waters are “untouchable,” Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday in a stark warning apparently to Ethiopia, which is building a giant dam on the Nile’s main tributary.
The comment comes amid a deadlock in the years-long talks over the dam between the countries in the Nile Basin, which also includes Sudan.
Al-Sisi told a news conference in Ismailia of “instability that no one can imagine” in the region if the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is filled and operated without a legally binding agreement.
Photo: Reuters
“No one can take a single drop of water from Egypt, and whoever wants to try it, let him try,” he said. “No one imagines that it will be far from our capabilities.”
Al-Sisi did not name Ethiopia in his remarks, the strongest on the dam’s dispute by an Egyptian official in years.
A media officer at the Ethiopian embassy in Cairo declined to comment on al-Sisi’s remarks.
The Egyptian leader was firm while discussing the dam dispute.
He visited the Seuz Canal following its reopening on Monday.
It had been closed for six days after a hulking container ship became stuck in the crucial waterway.
“I repeat that the waters of Egypt are untouchable and touching them is a red line,” he said.
However, al-Sisi said that his country prioritizes negotiations to resolve the lingering dispute before Ethiopia continues filling the dam’s giant reservoir during this year’s rainy season.
Addis Ababa began filling the reservoir in July last year, a move that was strongly criticized by Egypt and Sudan.
“Our battle is a battle of negotiations,” the Egyptian leader said, adding that Cairo seeks a legally binding agreement based on international laws and norms that govern cross-border rivers.
“We are serious about achieving a win-win [deal] for everyone, no one is going to get everything alone,” he said.
Al-Sisi said that a new round of negotiations is expected in the coming weeks.
He did not elaborate further on whether international players would join the talks as mediators as Khartoum and Cairo have demanded.
Ethiopia has rejected a Sudanese proposal backed by Cairo to internationalize the dispute by including the US, the UN and the EU as mediators in talks that have been mediated by the African Union.
The dispute centers on the speed at which a planned reservoir is filled behind the dam, the method of its annual replenishment, and how much water Ethiopia would release downstream if a multiyear drought occurs.
Another point of difference is how the three countries would settle any further disputes.
Egypt and Sudan call for a legally binding agreement on the dam’s filling and operation, while Ethiopia insists on guidelines.
Egypt depends on the Nile for almost all of its water needs.
It fears that a quick fill would drastically reduce the Nile’s flow, with potentially severe effects on its agriculture and other sectors.
Ethiopia says that the US$5 billion dam is essential, arguing that the vast majority of its population lacks electricity.
The dam would generate more than 6,400 megawatts of electricity, a massive boost to the country’s current production of 4,000 megawatts.
Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate and share data on the dam’s operation to avoid flooding and protect its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River.
The Blue Nile meets with the White Nile in central Sudan before passing through Egypt.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
STRICTEST MEASURES: Until Sunday, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essentials and social gatherings cannot be held, while business activity is restricted The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area. The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday. A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said. “Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said.
‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon