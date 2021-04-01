The US yesterday ordered the departure of nonessential diplomats from Myanmar amid growing violence following a military coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Daily protests demanding the restoration of the elected government have been met with a military crackdown that has left more than 520 civilians dead in the weeks since the coup on Feb. 1.
The junta’s violent response has triggered international condemnation and threats of retaliation from some of Myanmar’s myriad ethnic armed groups.
Photo: AP
The US Department of State said that it was ordering the departure of “non-emergency US government employees and their family members.”
The decision was taken to protect the safety and security of staff and their families, the department said.
World powers have repeatedly condemned the violent crackdown on dissent and hit top junta cadres with sanctions.
However, the pressure has not swayed the generals.
Armed Forces Day on Saturday last week saw the biggest loss of life so far, with at least 107 people killed.
The spiraling bloodshed has angered some of Myanmar’s 20 or so armed ethnic groups, who control large areas of territory mostly in border regions.
Three of them — the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, the Myanmar Nationalities Democratic Alliance Army and the Arakan Army — on Tuesday threatened to join protesters’ fight unless the military reined in its crackdown.
While the three groups are yet to act on their warning, two other outfits — the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Kachin Independence Army — have stepped up attacks on military and police in the past few days.
On Tuesday, a police station in Bago was reportedly hit with a rocket attack that injured five officers, although it was not clear who was responsible.
The KNU, one of the biggest rebel groups, took over an army base in eastern Kayin State at the weekend, prompting the military to respond with airstrikes.
Further strikes were launched on Tuesday, but Padoh Saw Taw Nee, the KNU’s head of foreign affairs, said that the group would continue its position of “strongly supporting people’s movement against [the] military coup.”
The KNU’s Fifth Brigade put out a statement on Tuesday condemning the airstrikes and warning that it had no option but to “confront these serious threats” posed by the military.
About 3,000 people fled through the jungle to seek safety across the border in Thailand after the weekend strikes.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs late on Tuesday said that about 2,300 people had returned to Myanmar, while about 550 remained in Thailand.
Some Karen have accused the Thai authorities of pushing people back and blocking UN refugee officials from the area.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that there was “no influx” of refugees, and that the kingdom’s authorities had not “scared them off with guns or sticks.”
Some Karen people injured in the weekend strikes sought medical treatment on the Thai side of the border — the most serious case was a 15-year-old with a collapsed lung and broken rib.
Thai police said they had intercepted 10 parcels containing 112 grenades and 6,000 rounds of ammunition in Chiang Rai Province that had been destined for Tachileik, a border town in Myanmar.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though
STRICTEST MEASURES: Until Sunday, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essentials and social gatherings cannot be held, while business activity is restricted The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area. The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday. A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said. “Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said.
‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon