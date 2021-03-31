COVID-19: Global leaders urge treaty to prepare for new pandemics

AFP, PARIS





Leaders from 23 nations, the EU and WHO on Monday backed a push for a new global treaty to better prepare the world to tackle future pandemics.

The call came in an op-ed published internationally that was signed off by leaders from five continents, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response,” the op-ed said. “Such a renewed collective commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level.”

The push to bolster common efforts comes as the planet struggles to combine forces to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed almost 2.8 million people worldwide.

The spread of the coronavirus has seen blame traded between capitals and accusations that rich nations have hoarded vaccines as economies around the globe have been battered.

The op-ed said that the treaty should be aimed at “greatly enhancing international cooperation” on alert systems, data-sharing and research, to help track rising threats and the production of vaccines, medicines and protective equipment to tackle diseases.

“Together, we must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated fashion,” the op-ed said. “At a time when COVID-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and come together as a global community for peaceful cooperation that extends beyond this crisis.”

The treaty would likely be the focus of major international wrangling.

Leaders from key world powers, including the US, China, Russia and Japan, were not among the signatories, but those who did put their names to the plan said that they were “committed to ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for this and future pandemics.”

“We must be guided by solidarity, fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and equity,” they wrote.