A French court on Monday found pharma giant Servier guilty of aggravated deceit and involuntary manslaughter over hundreds of deaths caused by its diabetes and weight loss pill, in one of France’s biggest health scandals.
The drug Mediator was on the market for 33 years and used by about 5 million people before being pulled in 2009 after being linked to serious heart problems — more than a decade after concerns had first been raised.
The company “weakened people’s trust in the health system,” presiding judge Sylvie Daunis said as she pronounced the verdict.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Although they knew about the risks for many years... they never took the necessary measures,” she said.
Instead, Servier deliberately “misled” consumers, she said, fining it 2.7 million euros (US$3.2 million) for aggravated deceit, involuntary manslaughter and causing unintentional injury.
However, the firm, which was ordered to pay tens of millions of euros in damages to more than 6,500 plaintiffs, was cleared of fraud.
The Mediator scandal laid bare the lobbying power of big pharma in France, with Servier currying influence with experts at public health authorities, some of whom were on its payroll.
Servier’s former deputy boss Jean-Philippe Seta, the right-hand man to its late chairman, Jacques Servier, was given a suspended jail sentence of four years and a fine of 90,600 euros, and ordered to pay several million euros in damages.
Four other former pharmaceutical industry executives and health experts were given suspended jail terms for conflict of interest.
The French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) was fined 303,000 euros for its delay in suspending the use of the drug, despite repeated warnings over its side effects.
In a damning verdict for the regulator the court convicted it of involuntary manslaughter and causing unintentional injury, saying it “seriously failed in its role as health watchdog.”
ANSM, which has admitted to its failings, did not contest the charges.
Initially intended for overweight people with diabetes, Mediator was widely prescribed to healthy individuals as an appetite suppressant.
In 1999, the drug was first linked to damage of the heart valves.
Servier claimed it did not know that the drug posed a serious risk until 2009, when it was withdrawn. By then it had already been outlawed in the US, Spain and Italy.
About 500 people are thought to have died as a result of taking the drug, though experts say it might eventually cause as many as 2,100 deaths.
