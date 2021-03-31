A ‘garbage strike’ starts in Myanmar

‘SHOOTING ALL NIGHT’: Reports said at least 14 people were killed on Monday, with witnesses describing being fired on by security forces using a high-caliber weapon

Reuters





Rubbish yesterday piled up on the streets of Myanmar’s main city after protesters launched a “garbage strike” to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500.

Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon.

Security forces in the area on Monday fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual toward protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said.

A man sits on a bicycle amid trash blocking a street in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

It was not immediately clear what weapon it was, but it was believed to be some type of grenade launcher.

State television said security forces used “riot weapons” to disperse a crowd of “violent terrorist people” who were destroying a pavement.

One man was wounded.

A South Dagon resident yesterday said that security forces had been cracking down in the area overnight, raising concern of more casualties.

“There was shooting all night,” said the resident, who declined to be identified.

Residents found a badly burned body on a street in the morning, the resident said, adding it was not known what had happened to the person and the military took the body away.

Police and a junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar’s generals to stop the killings and repression of demonstrations.

In a new tactic, protesters sought to step up a civil disobedience campaign by asking residents to leave garbage at main road intersections.

“This garbage strike is a strike to oppose the junta,” read a poster on social media. “Everyone can join.”

Pictures posted on social media showed piles of rubbish building up in Yangon.

The campaign comes in defiance of calls on Monday issued via loudspeakers in some neighborhoods of Yangon urging residents to dispose of garbage properly.

At least 510 civilians had been killed in nearly two months of opposition to the ouster of an elected government led by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the return of military rule after a decade of tentative steps toward democracy, an AAPP tally showed.

The total killed on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the protests, had risen to 141, its figures showed.

One of the main groups behind the protests, the General Strike Committee of Nationalities, on Monday in an open letter called for ethnic minority forces to help those standing up to the “unfair oppression” of the military.

In a sign that the call may be gaining more traction, three groups — the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Arakan Army (AA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army — in a joint statement yesterday called for the military to stop killing protesters and resolve political issues.

If not, they said that they would cooperate with all ethnic groups “who are joining Myanmar’s spring revolution” to defend themselves.

“This kind of brutal killing of innocent civilians is unacceptable,” AA spokesman Khine Thu Kha told reporters in an audio message.

Insurgents from ethnic groups have battled the central government for decades for greater autonomy.

Although many groups have agreed to ceasefires, fighting has flared in the past few days between the army and forces in the east and north.

Heavy clashes erupted on the weekend near the Thai border between the army and fighters from Myanmar’s oldest ethnic minority force, the Karen National Union (KNU), which has also denounced the coup.

About 3,000 villagers fled to Thailand when military jets bombed a KNU area after a KNU force overran an army outpost and killed 10 soldiers, an activist group and media said.

Thai authorities denied accounts by activist groups that more than 2,000 refugees had been forced back, but a Thai official said that it was government policy for the army to block them at the border and deny access to outside aid groups.