Thousands of Kurdish-led forces, with assistance from a US-led coalition, on Sunday launched a military operation at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria, in a new effort to identify and arrest Islamic State (IS) militants and tamp down escalating killings and violence in the camp.
The security sweep at the al-Hol camp is being conducted with “indirect” intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support provided by the coalition, US officials said.
The Kurdish-led forces said they have nearly 5,000 fighters participating in the operation and on Sunday they arrested nine people, including an Iraqi Islamic State member who worked in recruitment.
Photo: YPG Press Office / AFP
The al-Hol camp houses about 62,000 people, including wives and children of Islamic State members, and US officials say it has become a breeding ground for the next generation of militants.
There have been 47 killings in the camp since the start of this year, Kurdish-led forces said, while US officials put the figure more than 60.
Military leaders have long warned of the growing security problems in the camp. In comments to the Middle East Institute last month, US General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said the “systemic indoctrination” of the camp’s population is an alarming, long-term risk.
US Colonel Wayne Marotta, spokesman for the US-backed coalition, said the military operation is designed to disrupt militant activities in the camp and ensure the security of the residents.
Coalition forces would provide support during the operation “for early warning and situational awareness,” he said.
“Coalition forces will be in a rear support position, but are/will be close enough to provide operation advisement, assistance and enablement,” he added.
The Kurdish-led forces are enrolling residents in the camps using biometric technology to help “maintain security by identifying” those residing in the camp “connected to terrorist activities,” he said.
Most of the recent victims at al-Hol were shot in the back of the head at close range, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Rojava Information Center, an activist collective that tracks news in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led forces: the Syrian Democratic Forces and local Kurdish security forces known as Asayish.
Among those killed so far this year were a policeman who was shot, an Iraqi man who was beheaded, a local official who was gunned down and at least five women.
Most were killed in their tents or shelters at night, the center said.
The slayings at the camp are largely believed to have been carried out by Islamic State militants punishing perceived enemies and intimidating anyone who wavers from their extremist line, said Syrian Kurdish officials who run the camp, but say they struggle to keep it under control.
The jump in violence has heightened calls for countries to repatriate their citizens languishing in the camp.
The repatriations were already limited, but they have slowed dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unless the international community finds a way to repatriate, reintegrate into home communities, and support locally grown reconciliation programs, we will bear witness to the indoctrination of the next generation of ISIS [the Islamic State] as these children become radicalized,” McKenzie said last month. “Failing to address this now means ISIS will never be truly defeated, as the ideology will continue well into the future.”
McKenzie and other US defense officials have expressed frustration at the slow pace of repatriation of the refugees to their home countries.
“It’s concerning to me that we’re moving so slowly, because we could either deal with this problem now, or deal with it exponentially worse a few years down the road,” McKenzie said in comments to the US Institute of Peace last year. “And what worries me tactically also is the prospect of massive infection in the camp from coronavirus, although again, there are many other bad things that could happen in that camp as well.”
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier