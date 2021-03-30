Forces target IS in Syria camp raid

RISE IN VIOLENCE: At the al-Hol camp of about 62,000 people, at least 47 people have been killed since the beginning of this year, US and Kurdish-led forces said

AP, BEIRUT





Thousands of Kurdish-led forces, with assistance from a US-led coalition, on Sunday launched a military operation at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria, in a new effort to identify and arrest Islamic State (IS) militants and tamp down escalating killings and violence in the camp.

The security sweep at the al-Hol camp is being conducted with “indirect” intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support provided by the coalition, US officials said.

The Kurdish-led forces said they have nearly 5,000 fighters participating in the operation and on Sunday they arrested nine people, including an Iraqi Islamic State member who worked in recruitment.

An image grab from a video shows Kurdish People’s Protection Units forces lining up men by a fence during a security operation at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in Syria on Sunday. Photo: YPG Press Office / AFP

The al-Hol camp houses about 62,000 people, including wives and children of Islamic State members, and US officials say it has become a breeding ground for the next generation of militants.

There have been 47 killings in the camp since the start of this year, Kurdish-led forces said, while US officials put the figure more than 60.

Military leaders have long warned of the growing security problems in the camp. In comments to the Middle East Institute last month, US General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said the “systemic indoctrination” of the camp’s population is an alarming, long-term risk.

US Colonel Wayne Marotta, spokesman for the US-backed coalition, said the military operation is designed to disrupt militant activities in the camp and ensure the security of the residents.

Coalition forces would provide support during the operation “for early warning and situational awareness,” he said.

“Coalition forces will be in a rear support position, but are/will be close enough to provide operation advisement, assistance and enablement,” he added.

The Kurdish-led forces are enrolling residents in the camps using biometric technology to help “maintain security by identifying” those residing in the camp “connected to terrorist activities,” he said.

Most of the recent victims at al-Hol were shot in the back of the head at close range, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Rojava Information Center, an activist collective that tracks news in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led forces: the Syrian Democratic Forces and local Kurdish security forces known as Asayish.

Among those killed so far this year were a policeman who was shot, an Iraqi man who was beheaded, a local official who was gunned down and at least five women.

Most were killed in their tents or shelters at night, the center said.

The slayings at the camp are largely believed to have been carried out by Islamic State militants punishing perceived enemies and intimidating anyone who wavers from their extremist line, said Syrian Kurdish officials who run the camp, but say they struggle to keep it under control.

The jump in violence has heightened calls for countries to repatriate their citizens languishing in the camp.

The repatriations were already limited, but they have slowed dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unless the international community finds a way to repatriate, reintegrate into home communities, and support locally grown reconciliation programs, we will bear witness to the indoctrination of the next generation of ISIS [the Islamic State] as these children become radicalized,” McKenzie said last month. “Failing to address this now means ISIS will never be truly defeated, as the ideology will continue well into the future.”

McKenzie and other US defense officials have expressed frustration at the slow pace of repatriation of the refugees to their home countries.

“It’s concerning to me that we’re moving so slowly, because we could either deal with this problem now, or deal with it exponentially worse a few years down the road,” McKenzie said in comments to the US Institute of Peace last year. “And what worries me tactically also is the prospect of massive infection in the camp from coronavirus, although again, there are many other bad things that could happen in that camp as well.”