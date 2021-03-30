Dozens killed in Mozambique attack

‘JUST DEVASTATING’: More than 100 people were still unaccounted for after the attack, in which militants indiscriminately shot civilians, Human Rights Watch said

AFP, MAPUTO





Dozens of people were killed in coordinated attacks in northern Mozambique’s Palma town, the government said on Sunday, four days after the raid was launched and forced the evacuation of thousands of survivors to safety in the provincial capital Pemba.

Seven people were killed in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge, it said.

“Last Wednesday, a group of terrorists sneaked into ... Palma and launched actions that resulted in the cowardly murder of dozens of defenseless people,” Mozambican Ministry of Defense spokesman Omar Saranga told a news conference.

A child plays in an alley of the Paquitequete district of Pemba, Mozambique, yesterday. Sailing boats are expected to arrive with people displaced from the coasts of Palma and Afungi after attacks by armed groups on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

Foreigners were among those caught in the violence, but the government did not say how many foreign nationals were killed.

So far one South African is known to have died during the attack, his family confirmed.

Adrian Nel had been holed up in the Amarula hotel with his father and brother for two days, his mother said.

As they were making their way to a convoy of vehicles that had come to evacuate them, Nel was shot dead, she said, adding that his father had to carry his body until they were rescued.

“There’s no way to possibly describe what you feel when you get news like that,” Meryl Knox said.

“It’s just devastating, body numbing, mind numbing,” she added.

Martin Ewi, a senior researcher with the Pretoria-based think tank the Institute for Security Studies, said that more than 100 people were still unaccounted for since the attack.

“That’s what we know so far,” he said, but added that the situation on the ground was confusing.

On Wednesday, an unknown number of militants began attacking Palma, a town of about 75,000 people in the province of Cabo Delgado, which is home to a multibillion-dollar gas project being built by France’s Total and other energy companies.

The militants indiscriminately shot civilians in their homes and on the streets, Human Rights Watch said.

In the past three days, government security forces had prioritized “the rescue of hundreds of citizens, nationals and foreigners,” Saranga said, without giving a breakdown of the numbers.

Some were temporarily taken to a heavily guarded gas plant located on the Afungi peninsula, on the Indian Ocean coast south of the Tanzanian border, before being moved to Pemba, about 250km south of Palma.

A boat laden with evacuees landed in Pemba on Sunday, said police patrolling the city port.

There were “about 1,400” people on board, a source close to the rescue operation said.

Those evacuated included nonessential staff of Total and Palma residents who had sought refuge at the gas plant.

Several other small boats packed with displaced people were on their way to Pemba and expected to arrive overnight or yesterday morning, humanitarian aid agencies said.

Humanitarian aid flights had been suspended to free up space for military operations, airport officials in Pemba said.

Caritas, a Catholic aid agency in the province, also reported new arrivals to Pemba.

“Now we await the arrival of people who are most vulnerable so that we can provide assistance,” Caritas local head Manuel Nota said.