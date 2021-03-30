Dan Joslin has been a firefighter for 14 years, but for the past six weeks he has been helping to lift and turn COVID-19 patients in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU).
“I never thought I’d be doing this in my career,” said the 33-year-old watch manager, one of eight firefighters volunteering at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, a historic port city on England’s south coast.
Altogether, 27 firefighters in distinctive red medical scrubs have been helping out at four hospitals in Portsmouth and across the county of Hampshire, working 12-hour shifts.
Photo: AFP
They are the first full-time firefighters to be sent to ICUs, where the most severely ill COVID-19 patients are treated, said station manager Alex Rhodes, from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“I think we’re fairly confident it’s the first time, [we are] the only firefighters to do it across the country,” Joslin said.
“It’s a groundbreaking bit of work we’ve been doing,” he said.
Now, they hope other regions across the UK would follow their lead, if cases peak again, to bring some respite to hard-pushed hospital staff.
New, more transmissible variants of COVID-19 led to a surge in hospital admissions over the winter in the UK, stretching hospital bed capacity and staff to the limit.
Some firefighters have been drafted in to help drive ambulances, as all emergency services have pulled together in the unprecedented response.
Across the UK they have also been helping in vaccination centers, as the government rolls out a mass inoculation program under the guidance of the National Health Service (NHS).
Cate Leighton, a senior clinical administrator at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said that the support of the firefighters was welcome.
“The critical care team and wider Trust are incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and dedication of the firefighters who have volunteered to work with us and our patients,” Leighton said. “They have brought a real boost to our staff during these difficult times and helped support them with a wide range of tasks.”
Firefighters can be useful quickly because of the work they usually do, Rhodes said.
“The hospitals have all said how fantastic it’s been, having people who are used to working with trauma and intensive care patients,” he said.
Firefighters are also “used to dealing with high levels of psychological stress,” Joslin said.
The 27 firefighters, several of them female, are now ending their deployment for a positive reason — the drop in case numbers means that medics can now cope on their own, Rhodes said.
When first sent out, they focused on helping to “prone” patients — roll them onto their chest to help them breathe more easily.
The delicate task takes between four and six people, as patients are hooked up to so many tubes.
Lately, with fewer very sick patients, they are doing more “general dogsbody” work, Joslin said.
All the firefighters had to be vaccinated and underwent psychological screening due to the difficult nature of the work.
Joslin, whose wife is a nurse in accident and emergency department, trains firefighters in medical care and was better prepared than most, but he said helping in the hospital had been an eye-opener, particularly working with medical staff who have often been treating COVID-19 patients nonstop for the past 12 months.
“We’re in awe at what the nurses and the ICU staff have been doing,” Joslin said.
Helping out with those most sick, “we have seen a lot of the patients that we’ve been working with over the last six weeks pass away,” he said.
However, Joslin shared in the delight of medics when patients improved enough to leave the ICU.
While firefighters usually work frantically in the “initial hour” after an accident, helping those who require urgent medical help, a hospital ICU has a different rhythm, Joslin said.
“Here it’s a lot calmer, a lot more controlled,” he said.
If their services are needed again, the firefighters would be ready to deploy to ICUs within 24 hours, he added.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier