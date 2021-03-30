Deborah Birx, who coordinated the White House coronavirus task force under former US president Donald Trump, believes the death toll in the US would have been substantially lower if the government had responded more effectively to COVID-19.
In an interview with CNN, parts of which were released before broadcast late on Sunday, Birx said that there was an “excuse” for the initial surge of deaths last year as the US government grappled with the start of the pandemic.
“There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge,” Birx said. “All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.”
Photo: AP
As of yesterday there had been 30,262,380 COVID-19 cases recorded in the US, with 549,335 deaths, according to John Hopkins University data.
Trump downplayed the pandemic in its early stages, resisted mitigation efforts and criticized harsh lockdown measures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He repeatedly eschewed guidance on wearing a mask, which health experts say prevents the spread of the disease.
Birx, who has since left the government, said in the interview that she received a “very uncomfortable” call from Trump after describing how widespread COVID-19 was in an interview with CNN in August last year, during which she told people living in rural areas that they were not immune.
Trump, who tested positive for and then recovered from COVID-19 in October last year, was running for re-election at the time.
“Everybody in the White House was upset with that interview and the clarity that I brought about the epidemic,” Birx said. “I got called by the president. It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear.”
Birx at times faced criticism for not standing up more forcefully in public to Trump’s misinformation about the pandemic, including his dangerous suggestion that Americans could consume bleach to kill the coronavirus.
Trump went on to hold large rallies in the final months of the presidential election campaign, despite public health guidance warning against large gatherings.
He lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden, who campaigned largely on a promise to take the pandemic more seriously than his opponent.
Birx became sidelined in the final months of Trump’s administration and White House briefings about the pandemic largely ceased.
She was not offered a position in Biden’s White House and now works in the private sector.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier