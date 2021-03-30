Thai authorities along the country’s northwestern border yesterday braced themselves for a possible influx of more ethnic Karen villagers fleeing new airstrikes from the Burmese military.
Burmese military aircraft carried out three strikes overnight into yesterday, said Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief agency that delivers medical and other assistance to villagers.
The strikes possibly injured one person, but caused no apparent fatalities, a member of the agency said.
Photo: AP
Earlier on Sunday, an estimated 3,000 people crossed the river dividing the two countries into Thailand’s Mae Hong Son Province following two days of aerial attacks.
Video shot that day shows a group of villagers, including many young children, resting in a forest clearing inside Myanmar, having fled their homes. They carried their possessions in bundles and baskets.
In Sunday’s previous attacks, Burmese military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position in an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw District, workers for two humanitarian relief agencies said.
Two guerrillas were killed and many more were wounded in those attacks, a member of the Free Burma Rangers said.
On Saturday night, two Burmese military planes twice bombed Deh Bu Noh village in Mutraw, killing at least two villagers.
The attacks might have been retaliation for the Karen National Liberation Army, which is fighting for greater autonomy for the Karen people, attacking and capturing a government military outpost on Saturday morning.
According to Thoolei News, an online site that carries official information from the Karen National Union, eight government soldiers, including a second lieutenant, were captured in the attack and 10 were killed, including a lieutenant colonel who was a deputy battalion commander.
The report said one Karen guerrilla had been killed.
The tension at the frontier comes as the leaders of the resistance to last month’s coup that toppled Myanmar’s elected government are seeking to have the Karen and other ethnic groups band together and join them as allies, which would add an armed element to their struggle.
The airstrikes mark an escalation in the increasingly violent crackdown by the Burmese government against opponents of the Feb. 1 military takeover.
At least 114 people across the country were killed by security forces on Saturday alone, including several children — a toll that has prompted a UN human rights expert to accuse the junta of committing “mass murder” and to criticize the international community for not doing enough to stop it.
The UN Security Council is likely to hold closed consultations on the escalating situation in Myanmar, UN diplomats said on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.
The council has condemned the violence and called for a restoration of democracy, but has not yet considered possible sanctions against the military, which would require support or an abstention by Myanmar’s neighbor and friend China.
The coup, which ousted Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule.
As of Sunday, at least 459 people have been killed since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which has tallied deaths it was able to verify.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier