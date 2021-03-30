Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago.
This year, they floated away.
The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law, Brian Watt, who lives next door, were swept off their foundations this month when heavy rains caused rivers to reach their highest levels in half a century, submerging bridges and buildings.
Photo: Reuters
Watt’s house slammed into a telegraph pole.
“If it wasn’t for bad luck I’d probably have none at all,” Costigan said at his 40.5 hectare property at Hollisdale, 400km north of Sydney.
Days after the floods, the property was strewn with upended farm equipment, trees and debris.
“I don’t know whether it’s just someone testing me or what, but it is what it is I guess. You get through it,” he said, fighting back tears.
Costigan’s ordeal is familiar to thousands living outside cities on Australia’s densely populated east coast. After years of drought devastated crops and livestock, they battled the nation’s worst wildfires in a generation in the southern hemisphere summer of 2019 to 2020, only to face flooding amid a La Nina wet weather event this year.
The same river system Costigan pumped water from to save his house from the bushfires returned to destroy it in a flood.
Water levels have subsided, but insurers have written off the building, with structural timber torn loose, tin roofs crushed and everyday objects — a mattress, a fluffy child’s toy — reduced to a sodden mess.
When the fires hit, the family kept safe in town as Costigan remained at the property in an effort to protect it. Now they are all staying with neighbors, homeless and heartbroken.
Two days before the house was swept away, Costigan’s daughter Eva had to cancel her 11th birthday party due to the flood.
“She was upset about that, and then we had to tell her that she lost her house Saturday morning. All the presents that she got ... are gone,” Costigan said.
Still, the 39-year-old farmer, who also works for the local council, vowed to rebuild.
“I’ve worked too hard to just walk away from it,” he said.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier