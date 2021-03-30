Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday reshuffled his Cabinet as he sought to repair his standing following a series of damaging allegations about mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff.
Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament.
In a move designed to regain voter support, Morrison said that he would now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet, as he awarded promotions and additional remits to five women.
“I have always wanted to ensure there is a strong voice of women in my government, and there has been, but I think what we are announcing today has gone further than that,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. “I have very capable women operating in very important portfolios.”
While promoting several female lawmakers, Morrison also moved two lawmakers who have been the subject of allegations.
However, both remain in his Cabinet.
Linda Reynolds is to leave the role of defense minister and is to be replaced by Peter Dutton, previously the home affairs minister.
Reynolds has been criticized for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago.
Christian Porter is to be replaced as attorney general and minister for industrial relations by Michaelia Cash, who was promoted from the role of minister for employment, skills and small business.
Porter is the subject of a historical rape allegation which he denies and is on mental health leave.
Police on March 2 said that there was insufficient evidence to investigate the alleged rape as the accuser is no longer alive.
A Newspoll conducted for the Australian newspaper yesterday showed that Morrison’s public support dropped 7 points in two weeks to 55 percent, the lowest in a year.
Morrison’s government also trails the opposition Australian Labor Party on a two-party preferred basis, where votes for minor parties are distributed, by 52-48.
If the poll result was replicated at an election, Labor would win.
