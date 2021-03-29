World News Quick Take

Agencies





CANADA

One killed in library attack

An attacker armed with a knife on Saturday stabbed and killed one woman and wounded five other people at a library in Vancouver, police said. Although the motive for the attack was not immediately clear, police said they had arrested a suspect who had a criminal record and was believed to have acted on his own. The suspect was expected to be questioned by detectives later in the evening. “We know — we believe we know — the who, the what, the where and the when. It is our job now to determine the why,” Sergeant Frank Jang of the Vancouver Police Department said. “We haven’t spoken with him yet, but our suspect has had police interactions in the past. He has a past criminal record,” Jang told reporters at the scene of the crime.

UNITED STATES

Police berate, threaten boy

A police department in Maryland has released body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a five-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school, calling him a “little beast” and threatening him with a beating. The video released on Friday by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his. “Oh, my God, I’d beat him so bad,” the officer said in the child’s presence before telling him: “You do not embarrass me like this at school.” The boy’s mother has filed a lawsuit over the interaction in January last year.

EGYPT

Building collapse kills 18

The death toll from the collapse of a nine-story apartment building in Cairo has climbed to 18, state media reported. The building collapsed early on Saturday. State newspaper Al-Ahram said that search-and-rescue workers recovered the bodies over the course of the day. Excavators could be seen digging through the debris in the el-Salam neighborhood. Police cordoned off the area, keeping back the curious and people apparently looking for relatives in the building. “They took four people out in front of me, who looked like they were almost gone,” said Mohamamed Mostafa, a resident of the neighborhood.

BELARUS

More than 100 arrested

Police in the capital on Saturday arrested more than 100 people who assembled for a protest march to call for the resignation of the country’s president. The planned event in Minsk indicated that supporters of the political opposition seek to revive the wave of mass protests that gripped Belarus for months last year, but were dormant during the winter. During the first sizable anti-government protests of this year, more than 200 people were detained on Thursday. Five journalists were among those arrested. Four were later released.

UNITED STATES

Facebook ‘freezes’ Maduro

Facebook on Saturday said that it was “freezing” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s page for a month after repeated violations of the platform’s rules against COVID-19 misinformation. A spokesperson said Facebook had removed a video from Maduro’s page “for violating our policies against misinformation about COVID-19 that is likely to put people at risk for harm.” In the video, Maduro had promoted the use of the drug Carvativir — saying a few drops under the tongue would provide a “miracle” cure with no side effects — in the latest of a series of remedies he has advocated without medical evidence.