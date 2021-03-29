CANADA
One killed in library attack
An attacker armed with a knife on Saturday stabbed and killed one woman and wounded five other people at a library in Vancouver, police said. Although the motive for the attack was not immediately clear, police said they had arrested a suspect who had a criminal record and was believed to have acted on his own. The suspect was expected to be questioned by detectives later in the evening. “We know — we believe we know — the who, the what, the where and the when. It is our job now to determine the why,” Sergeant Frank Jang of the Vancouver Police Department said. “We haven’t spoken with him yet, but our suspect has had police interactions in the past. He has a past criminal record,” Jang told reporters at the scene of the crime.
UNITED STATES
Police berate, threaten boy
A police department in Maryland has released body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a five-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school, calling him a “little beast” and threatening him with a beating. The video released on Friday by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his. “Oh, my God, I’d beat him so bad,” the officer said in the child’s presence before telling him: “You do not embarrass me like this at school.” The boy’s mother has filed a lawsuit over the interaction in January last year.
EGYPT
Building collapse kills 18
The death toll from the collapse of a nine-story apartment building in Cairo has climbed to 18, state media reported. The building collapsed early on Saturday. State newspaper Al-Ahram said that search-and-rescue workers recovered the bodies over the course of the day. Excavators could be seen digging through the debris in the el-Salam neighborhood. Police cordoned off the area, keeping back the curious and people apparently looking for relatives in the building. “They took four people out in front of me, who looked like they were almost gone,” said Mohamamed Mostafa, a resident of the neighborhood.
BELARUS
More than 100 arrested
Police in the capital on Saturday arrested more than 100 people who assembled for a protest march to call for the resignation of the country’s president. The planned event in Minsk indicated that supporters of the political opposition seek to revive the wave of mass protests that gripped Belarus for months last year, but were dormant during the winter. During the first sizable anti-government protests of this year, more than 200 people were detained on Thursday. Five journalists were among those arrested. Four were later released.
UNITED STATES
Facebook ‘freezes’ Maduro
Facebook on Saturday said that it was “freezing” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s page for a month after repeated violations of the platform’s rules against COVID-19 misinformation. A spokesperson said Facebook had removed a video from Maduro’s page “for violating our policies against misinformation about COVID-19 that is likely to put people at risk for harm.” In the video, Maduro had promoted the use of the drug Carvativir — saying a few drops under the tongue would provide a “miracle” cure with no side effects — in the latest of a series of remedies he has advocated without medical evidence.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
GLOBAL OUTCRY? Burmese Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Naing Oo said the coup was only expected to slightly affect foreign investment Myanmar’s military junta expects investments from Asian countries to continue, despite growing condemnation over its coup last month and the violent suppression of ensuing pro-democracy protests. While the US and its partners are taking actions such as sanctions against the military, and some regional companies have scaled back operations, Asian neighbors have largely refrained from turning away from the country and the current leadership sees long-term regional partners staying engaged. “Given the situation, we expect traditional investors will continue to do business here,” Burmese Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Naing Oo, appointed by the Burmese military last month, said