RUSSIA

Putin admits to fall

President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a story about falling from a horse. “They were once filming me, I was training, and it happened that the horse stopped in front of a barrier and I did a somersault, literally a somersault,” Putin was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency. He did not say when the incident had happened, but that he had fallen “fairly comfortably” and told a cameraman who was filming to keep the footage. It was “the first time I heard this answer from him: I’ll delete it immediately,” Putin said.

FRANCE

Candy mistaken for drugs

A 1 million euro (US$1.2 million) drug haul announced by Paris police turned out to be nothing more sinister than some strawberry sweets, officials said on Thursday. The bags of suspected MDMA and ecstasy turned up after a “fruitful investigation” into clandestine parties. In fact the suspicious substance was “crushed [Haribo] Tagada strawberry” sweets, a perennial favorite of French children, prosecutors said.

UNITED STATES

Spock sculpture announced

The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 6m sculpture shaped like Mr Spock’s split-fingered “live long and prosper” hand gesture, the museum and the late Star Trek actor’s family said on Friday. The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, would be placed in front of the museum. The announcement was made on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leanord Nimoy Day in the city. “The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” Nimoy’s daughter, Julie Nimoy, said in a statement. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial.”

UNITED STATES

NASA gives all clear

NASA on Friday gave Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid, announcing that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of Apophis impacting in 2068. That is the same 340m space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036. NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago, but a potential 2068 collision still loomed. “A 2068 impact is not in the realm of possibility anymore, and our calculations don’t show any impact risk for at least the next 100 years,” Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Pilot’s rant probed

Federal safety officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines pilot who was recorded making a cuss-filled rant about liberals as his plane readied for takeoff in San Jose, California. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said that the agency also reported the incident to the airline. Southwest said it was handling the matter internally. The incident happened this month at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and was captured by the Live ATC Web site. “F--- this place, Goddamn liberal f----,” the unidentified pilot says on the recording. “F------ weirdos, probably driving around in f------ Hyundais ... go slow as f---.” The pilot also worked in an admiring reference to “coal rolling,” which is modifying a truck to spew out more exhaust. A few seconds later, he can be heard telling air traffic controllers, “Southwest 531 is ready to go.” The plane was cleared for takeoff.