RUSSIA
Putin admits to fall
President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a story about falling from a horse. “They were once filming me, I was training, and it happened that the horse stopped in front of a barrier and I did a somersault, literally a somersault,” Putin was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency. He did not say when the incident had happened, but that he had fallen “fairly comfortably” and told a cameraman who was filming to keep the footage. It was “the first time I heard this answer from him: I’ll delete it immediately,” Putin said.
FRANCE
Candy mistaken for drugs
A 1 million euro (US$1.2 million) drug haul announced by Paris police turned out to be nothing more sinister than some strawberry sweets, officials said on Thursday. The bags of suspected MDMA and ecstasy turned up after a “fruitful investigation” into clandestine parties. In fact the suspicious substance was “crushed [Haribo] Tagada strawberry” sweets, a perennial favorite of French children, prosecutors said.
UNITED STATES
Spock sculpture announced
The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 6m sculpture shaped like Mr Spock’s split-fingered “live long and prosper” hand gesture, the museum and the late Star Trek actor’s family said on Friday. The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, would be placed in front of the museum. The announcement was made on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leanord Nimoy Day in the city. “The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” Nimoy’s daughter, Julie Nimoy, said in a statement. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial.”
UNITED STATES
NASA gives all clear
NASA on Friday gave Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid, announcing that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of Apophis impacting in 2068. That is the same 340m space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036. NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago, but a potential 2068 collision still loomed. “A 2068 impact is not in the realm of possibility anymore, and our calculations don’t show any impact risk for at least the next 100 years,” Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Pilot’s rant probed
Federal safety officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines pilot who was recorded making a cuss-filled rant about liberals as his plane readied for takeoff in San Jose, California. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said that the agency also reported the incident to the airline. Southwest said it was handling the matter internally. The incident happened this month at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and was captured by the Live ATC Web site. “F--- this place, Goddamn liberal f----,” the unidentified pilot says on the recording. “F------ weirdos, probably driving around in f------ Hyundais ... go slow as f---.” The pilot also worked in an admiring reference to “coal rolling,” which is modifying a truck to spew out more exhaust. A few seconds later, he can be heard telling air traffic controllers, “Southwest 531 is ready to go.” The plane was cleared for takeoff.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now